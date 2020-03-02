Regret that tattoo ... there’s a fix for that

Byron Bay will next month get its first Tattoo fading and removal service when Alex Dalitz opens Out of Space Tattoo & Removal out of Temple Tattoo Parlour on March 16.

Byron Bay will next month get its first tattoo fading and removal service when Out of Space Tattoo & Removal opens in the heart of town on March 16.

Owner Alex Dalitz said branching out from his tattoo removal shop in Maroochydore on the Sunshine Coast was a long time coming and he was looking forward to filling a gap in services in the shire.

"I've been wanting to open in Byron for a while because there isn't another tattoo removal service and a lot of tattoos," Mr Dalitz said

"The closest shop is at Lennox Head and then Tweed.

Working out of Temple Tattoo Parlour, Mr Dalitz said he was really looking forward to working with the reputable crew.

"Clients come back every six weeks so I plan to be working out of Temple regularly every six weeks, for a week and eventually open permanately."

He said people wanted to have tattoos faded or removed for varied reasons.

"A lot of the removals are to lighten them up to get new tattoos over them," he said.

"It's not always about people having a bad tattoo - there's placement, style and old tattoos.

"A lot of the "regretted tattoos" have been done by an apprentice.

"I recently removed a phoenix off this girl last week that was basically a massive black blob that was the size of a hand - it was a home job."

The fully licensed tattoo removalist said he became interested in the industry when he was 18-years-old.

He admitted the removal process did hurt.

"Generally, depending on the person's pain threshold getting a tattoo is about five out of 10 and removal is a six out of 10," he said.

"I have invented the Pre Laze, which is the way I prepare the skin before using the laser, to reduce the pain of the removal down to three or four out of 10. Watch this space.

"People need to send me photos of the tattoo they want to remove before booking.

"People can send photos to Instagram @outofspace_tattooremoval or by Facebook message

Out of Space Tattoo removal & fading, Email Info@oostattooremoval.com or text my phone number on 0420 763 785."

For more information head to: www.oostattooremoval.com