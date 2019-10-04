Register now for Lighthouse Run

ON THE RUN: Byron Lighthouse Run is coming up soon.

ON THE RUN: Byron Lighthouse Run is coming up soon. Contributed

ITS time to get some last minute training under way.

The 13th Annual Byron Bay Lighthouse Run is on again on Sunday 20th October.

Often described as "the most scenic fun run in the world” the event includes a 10km run, 6km walk or 1km dash for the kids with finisher medals for those who complete the circuit.

Over its 12-year history, the event has grown significantly from a few hundred to up to 1,000 participants.

The event won the Australia Day Award for Best Event in the Byron Shire in 2016.

As well as being a fun day out the event raises a significant amount of money each year for charity.

"I am very proud to be able to donate 100% of the profits this year to headspace Lismore and the Women's Resource Service at the Mullumbimby and Districts Neighbourhood Centre,” Event organiser, Lisa Parkes said.

"This is only possible because of the generous support from of local sponsors and businesses and the great work by our committee and team of volunteers.”

To register to compete or to to volunteer to help out at the event go to: www.byronbay lighthouserun.com.au