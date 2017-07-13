Opinion

Region's third-rate roads are paved in shame: OPINION

David Kirkpatrick
| 13th Jul 2017 5:30 AM
Signs placed at the southern and northern entrances to Byron Bay making it clear potholes should be fixed.
Signs placed at the southern and northern entrances to Byron Bay making it clear potholes should be fixed. Samantha Elley

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

OUR region's roads are a hot topic of conversation at the moment.

The death of cyclist Colin Hadwell last week and his son's extraordinary action in highlighting the role Byron Bay's notorious potholes may have played in it have stirred the debate.

Regional Australia gets a raw deal when it comes to roads.

If you live in the city the roads are (relatively) paved with gold.

In Canberra, even more so, because we wouldn't our politicians to get a bumpy ride to and from the airport and Parliament House, now would we?

Sure, this region has a pretty dual-laned highway bringing millions of tourists our way each year.

Federal and State Government money is used to prop up these main roads, but as soon as you turn off the highway, some cash-strapped council is asked to do the dirty work.

And they simply don't have enough money to fix the problems they have currently have, let alone improve the situation.

It's pretty dire when one family in our region is lamenting the loss of a loved one because of a pothole.

What's the world coming to?

We can send our PM to London and the G20 meeting.

We can expend billions of dollars on new submarines.

We can send millions to deal with humanitarian problems around the globe.

But we can't fix roads in our own backyard?

State and Federal Governments are simply not going nearly enough to help our councils' deal with this issue.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  cyclist northern rivers roads opinion police potholes roads

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Will the Petria Thomas Pool reopen in time for summer?

Will the Petria Thomas Pool reopen in time for summer?

WORK is underway on Mullumbimby's Petria Thomas Pool to ensure the gates will open at the start of the swimming season.

Nuffin' like throwing muffins at children's author

MUFFIN MAN: Children's author Tristan Bancks gets inundated with muffins

It's not every day you get hammered with flying muffins

Council issue? Now it's much easier to Report it

DON'T IGNORE IT, REPORT IT: A new online service with Byron Council makes it easier to report issues such as rubbish.

New service is easier for people to get in touch with Byron Council

Birth tree dug up and stolen by heartless thieves

Renata Sbaraglia and Samuel Witham with their daughter Olivia at the event of the birth tree planting, that has now been stolen.

A birth tree stolen has devastated a young couple

Local Partners

Feedback vital for forming Byron Shire's future

STRATEGY aims to "balance rural environment, economy, living and infrastructure' over next 10 years, Byron Shire Council says.

Son of late cyclist blames killer roads

Byron Shire resident Colin Hadwell was fatally injured in a cycling crash on Monday.

Son of late cyclist says unsafe road conditions to blame for death

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

George Ezra pulls out of Splendour in the Grass

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Due to unforeseen scheduling issues George Ezra is unable to make it

Dandyman has a snazztastic new show

STAR: Byron Shire's Dandyman (Daniel Oldaker).

Daniel Oldaker is back to local stages with a brand new show

How Woody's wife reacted to orgy story

WOODY Harrelson never told his wife, Laura Louie, about his infamous 2002 foursome — that was someone else’s job.

Osher’s ‘super strange’ Offspring cameo

Asher Keddie and Osher Gunsberg in a scene from season seven of Offspring. Supplied by Channel 10.

THE Bachelor host's 'trippy’ Offspring experience.

GoT star gushes over ‘brilliant’ sex scene

Emilia Clarke, aka the Mother of Dragons, thanked Game of Thrones creators for writing in a powerful sex scene for her character.

EMILIA Clarke thanked the show's creators for a racy scene.

Taboo's anti-hero is a man of his times

Tom Hardy in a scene from the TV series Taboo.

Tom Hardy’s complex character takes on the superpowers of the day.

What's on the big screen this week

Ansel Elgort and Lily James in a scene from the movie Baby Driver.

ANSEL Elgort put the pedal to the metal in Baby Driver.

Judah Kelly is king of the charts with record numbers

SUCCESS: The Voice winner Judah Kelly will release his debut album later this month.

Voice single rising up to rival past winners

Disability support worker wins $50,000 with Cash Cow

Woman from Gowrie Junction wins Cash Cow on Sunrise.

'Daddy, I’ve won the Cash Cow!'

Immaculate Character Home With Views, Pool &amp; Creek Frontage

206 Upper Coopers Creek Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 3 2 2 $865,000 to...

Properties like this do not come around very often. This beautifully hand crafted character home is perfectly positioned to capture sweeping northerly views of...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Fantastic Position at Entry Level

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Pending Auction

Perfectly located just a short walk to the vibrant main street of Mullumbimby this strata titled home provides a great opportunity for investor or owner occupier...

Style, Serenity &amp; Lifestyle Just Minutes To Byron

5 Bay Vista Lane, Ewingsdale 2481

House 5 3 2 Auction, if not...

The best of both worlds! Enjoy the buzz of Byron then retreat to the serenity of your private lifestyle acreage located within minutes of the town centre and...

MODERN ESSENCE OF BEACHSIDE LIVING

2a Clifford Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,295,000 to...

Stylishly modern and beautifully renovated, this stand-out, quality home is positioned in a highly sought after private and relaxed beachside location, offering...

Character Home In Town - Dual Occupancy Potential

46 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 $1,200,000 to...

Situated only a short walk to Byron Bay's CBD and Main Beach is this character filled home with separate guest accommodation. Set behind a privacy wall with...

FANTASTIC POTENTIAL IN A GREAT LOCATION

14 Raftons Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $875,000

Beautiful natural light floods the open plan dining, living and kitchen area which flows seamlessly onto the back deck which overlooks a generous back yard. This...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Renovators Delight with Large Views

134 Flowers Road, Binna Burra 2479

House 3 2 2 Auction Pending

Located just minutes out of Bangalow on a quiet country road, this brick home has spectacular rural views of the Hinterland and Nightcap ranges. This property has...

Elevated home in perfect location

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Price Guide...

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!