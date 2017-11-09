Regional pre-schools score state grants

GRANTS: Minister for Early Childhood Education Sarah Mitchell and Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin with preschool students Reese Bull and Oliver Wilson, and Byron Bay Preschool Director Victoria Hendley*

BYRON Bay Pre-School looks set to get a new building after receiving a grant to upgrade it services from the NSW State government.

The local pre-school is one of four on the Northern Rivers including Lismore Preschool, Goonellabah Preschool and Ngallingnee Jarjum Tabulam & District Community Preschool to receive the grants.

Minister for Early Childhood Education, Sarah Mitchell said the NSW Government is putting kids in regions like the North Coast at the top of the priority list.

"Early childhood education is vital to childhood development. Children who have access to top quality services have a head start when they begin primary school and these benefits stay with them for life,” Mrs Mitchell said.

Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin said, "The North Coast's future doctors, teachers and lawyers are being shaped in our preschools as we speak, so it really is an investment in the future of our community.”

These services are some of 16 services across NSW receiving funding under the NSW Government's $10 million Start Strong Capital Works Grants program.