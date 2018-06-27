Reggae party for everyone with The Strides

NINE-PIECE: Sydney reggae band The Strides, with drummer Carlos Adura (fourth from right).

FRESH from performing at Bluesfest, nine-piece reggae dancehall band The Strides return to Byron for one big party with supports Declan Kelly and The 4'20 Sound system.

With three acclaimed albums under their belt and one set for release in early 2019, The Strides' music faithfully builds on the foundations of classic roots reggae with a hip-hop edge.

Their very first gigs were in Byron Bay and their first self-titled EP was recorded in 2008 by the late Russel Dunlop in Nashua.

Drummer Carlos Adura said the band was ready to deliver a big party for everyone this weekend.

"It's a high-energy reggae dancehall combination with our own original flavour, we give our all and put on a big party," he said.

"We have three frontmen and a couple of MCs: we have Ras Roni, our singer from Barbados," he said.

Adura was born in Chile and adds to the cosmopolitan blend of the musical troupe.

The other two frontmen are Fijian MC LTL GZeus and Sierra Leonian ragga powerhouse Blaka C, Adura said.

The drummer said the band was working on its next album.

"We just mixed the first song," he said.

"Some of the songs that we are playing live are going to be in the next album, and that's been really good because by the time we get to the studio they are a lot more cohesive."

The Strides featured former Northern Rivers artist Ngaiire in a number of their songs on previous albums, such as Murawina and One for One.

"A lot of band members play with other bands and the beauty of that is that we get to collaborate with seriously talented artists, and she's yet another example of that."

At The Northern in Byron Bay this Friday from 9pm. $25.