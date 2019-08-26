Menu
Login
SPEEDSTER: Red Devils fast paced number 11 Kuyan Laurie.
SPEEDSTER: Red Devils fast paced number 11 Kuyan Laurie. Deb Milgate
News

Red Devils' 18's vying for a place in the finals

by Deb Milgate
26th Aug 2019 4:04 PM

IN WARM conditions, the Ben Webber Constructions Byron Bay U18's took on the higher placed Marist Brothers in the Minor Semi-final at Casino on Saturday.

Bringing some confidence, but not complacency to the match following their win over Murwillumbah the previous week, the Devils opened their account with an early try from team captain, Charles Asser.

Marist responded quickly with three tries, converting two to take a 16-6 lead.

SOLID: The Byron Bay Red Devils Under 18's with team manager Larry Petty, left, coach Mitchell Krause far right and head trainer Tom Cook to the left of Mitchell.
SOLID: The Byron Bay Red Devils Under 18's with team manager Larry Petty, left, coach Mitchell Krause far right and head trainer Tom Cook to the left of Mitchell. Deb Milgate

Some good passing and quick footwork saw two more Byron tries to take them to half time locked at 16 all.

A fired-up Devils outfit scored three more tries, taking advantage of some Marist errors, seeing them lead 34-16 with 13 minutes to go.

Marist weren't giving up without a fight and added two quick tries bringing the score to 34-28 with just six minutes remaining.

Devils were awarded a penalty, and kicked to see the final score at 36-28.

Byron will be vying for a grand final berth at Murwillumbah next Sunday. They will take on Cudgen, who were defeated 26-20 by minor premiers Ballina last weekend.

Tries: Charles Asser, Zac Smith, Brady Fuhrmann, Kuyan Laurie. Kicks: Malik Kelly-Torrens, Stanley Kelly

byron bay byron bay red devils rugby league
Byron Shire News

Top Stories

    Ocean Shores' creativity on show

    Ocean Shores' creativity on show

    News SPECTACULAR gala opening night also celebrates town's jubilee

    Rams put two past Hornets

    Rams put two past Hornets

    News BYRON charge into finals series after Prems and reserves victorious.

    Preserving koala habitat is no laughing matter...usually

    Preserving koala habitat is no laughing matter...usually

    News Comics come together for habitat fund raiser

    DISCO DONG: Should it stay or should it go?

    DISCO DONG: Should it stay or should it go?

    Council News The fate of lighthouse sculpture will be decided on Thursday