Red Devils' 18's vying for a place in the finals

IN WARM conditions, the Ben Webber Constructions Byron Bay U18's took on the higher placed Marist Brothers in the Minor Semi-final at Casino on Saturday.

Bringing some confidence, but not complacency to the match following their win over Murwillumbah the previous week, the Devils opened their account with an early try from team captain, Charles Asser.

Marist responded quickly with three tries, converting two to take a 16-6 lead.

SOLID: The Byron Bay Red Devils Under 18's with team manager Larry Petty, left, coach Mitchell Krause far right and head trainer Tom Cook to the left of Mitchell. Deb Milgate

Some good passing and quick footwork saw two more Byron tries to take them to half time locked at 16 all.

A fired-up Devils outfit scored three more tries, taking advantage of some Marist errors, seeing them lead 34-16 with 13 minutes to go.

Marist weren't giving up without a fight and added two quick tries bringing the score to 34-28 with just six minutes remaining.

Devils were awarded a penalty, and kicked to see the final score at 36-28.

Byron will be vying for a grand final berth at Murwillumbah next Sunday. They will take on Cudgen, who were defeated 26-20 by minor premiers Ballina last weekend.

Tries: Charles Asser, Zac Smith, Brady Fuhrmann, Kuyan Laurie. Kicks: Malik Kelly-Torrens, Stanley Kelly