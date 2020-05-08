Red Cross don’t need your plasma … just yet

RED Cross has put their plasma collection service on hold for the next fortnight following a missed shipment from Ireland.

The Red Cross, which has centres in Lismore, Ballina and Byron Bay among others, had been expecting a shipment of citrate which is used to collect plasma from the blood.

"We have been informed a citrate delivery missed a freight shipment from Ireland, and we are working closely with the supplier who has assured us that delivery to Australia will be made next week," Belinda Smetioukh, Red Cross media and communications manager for Queensland said.

"Citrate is used in the plasma donation process. Regrettably this means that through this period we have had to postpone/reschedule a number of plasma donations."

However, fears over the lack of plasma available can be allayed due to most states including NSW, recording record plasma collections during April.

"Throughout April, every state across the country had either their largest or second highest plasma collection day on record; it's been a truly incredible effort by our donors and donor centre teams," Ms Smetioukh said.

"This in no way impacts the availability of blood and plasma for Australian patients; they will continue to receive the blood and blood products they require - and there is no risk to that."

Normal collections are expected to resume within the next fortnight.

For information on how to donate, contact the local Lismore centre 13 14 95.