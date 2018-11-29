Red Cross awards Northern Rivers teams

RED CROSS: Award winning teams from across the region gathered at the Cavanbah Centre in Byron Bay.

RED CROSS: Award winning teams from across the region gathered at the Cavanbah Centre in Byron Bay. Contributed

THE Red Cross Emergency Teams of Northern NSW were recently awarded a National Distinguished Team Award from their volunteer work during the Ex-Cyclone Debbie event.

The Red Cross Emergency Services teams sharing in the award are from Byron, Lismore, Ballina/Lennox Head, Alstonville, Murwillumbah, Tweed Coast, Tweed Banora, Kyogle, Casino and Nimbin.

"Despite personal impacts the team members worked tirelessly, manning seven evacuation centres across the impacted region,” Red Cross Volunteer Kerrie Gray said.

"Some volunteers spent the night on site to help people whenever they arrived.”

When the Evacuation Centres closed down volunteers switched to working in the Recovery Centres set up in the region.

These Centres stayed open for eight weeks and were manned by volunteers at all times. Outreach was also conducted. Visits were made to people in their homes, to offer support and give information and referrals for assistance with other agencies if required.

The volunteers work during this period was inspiring and a true reflection of Red Cross's Fundamental Principles of Humanity, Impartially, Neutrality, Independence, Voluntary Service, Unity and Universality.

"We try to provide meaningful information to reduce the impact of disasters on people,” Ms Gray said.

"There is also the opportunity for others to make a difference to your local community or if needed to those further afield in Australia

"The Red Cross has many different positions people may be suitable for or have an interest in exploring.

Training is free and you can register your interest for future training courses by emailing: emergency@redcross.org.au or contacting our Regional Office on 1800 150 058

People can also download the Red Cross Get Prepared App at: redcross.org.au/get prepared or download the "Get Prepared” app and make your plan

The app has easy checklists and important tips for preparing your own emergency plan.