Records tumble at swimming carnival

A TRIO of young swimmers from Mullumbimby have stamped themselves as athletes to watch with a handful of records tumbling at the school's recent swim carnival.

Tom Cheek, Tiggi Groves and Montannah Archibald broke six records at the Mullumbimby Public School swim carnival.

Tom was a standout, breaking four records including three that have stood for 17 years.

"There was fantastic participation from all students and an incredible amount of record-breaking swimming at our recent carnival held at Petria Thomas Pool,” school principal David Lees said.

"Bligh was the winning house at this year's carnival.”

Tom set records in the boys all-age 100m freestyle, touching in 1.10.95, the senior 50m backstroke (41.34), senior 50m butterfly (37.32), and the senior 50m freestyle 31.36.

Tiggi clocked 39.65 to set a new record in the 50m freestyle and Montannah claimed the record in girls junior individual medley with a time of 3:41:70.

"I got into squad at the end last year with Tom and Montannah and I really like working with them,” Tiggi said.

"I have been training in the afternoons three times a week and learnt that is important just to push yourself.”

Montannah said she gets nervous before every race but has learned not to think too much about it and just do her best.

"It was a surprise to break the record,” she said.

Tom trains four days a week at Ocean Shores and in Byron Bay and said he is keen to keep swimming like Olympian and family friend Petria Thomas

Principal David Lees said it was an incredible achievement for the three swimmers.

"They are all dedicated and committed to training with very supportive parents encouraging them to do their best,” he said.

"They all have an ingrained attitude and ethos that hard work pays off and leads to success,” he said.