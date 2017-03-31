News

THE BIG WET: Lismore tops 300mm in one day

Owen Jacques
| 31st Mar 2017 11:20 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

LISMORE has copped more than double its average March rainfall in a single day, with 308mm of driving rains now helping to overwhelm the Wilson River and the city's protective levee.

The northern NSW town's main city street has been transformed into a rushing waterway, with police rescuers already having to brave the torrent to pluck a man to safety he became stranded on a fence.

At least 11,000 in the city are also without power as destructive winds continue through Friday.

FOLLOW OUR CYCLONE DEBBIE STORM COVERAGE FOR UPDATES

Throughout March 2016, Lismore received 139mm, less than half the amount dropped on the town on Thursday and into Friday.

The wettest March endured by Lismore in the past 15 years was in 2009 when 251mm fell on the city, or 50mm less than what fell on the town overnight.

The deluge has forced emergency services to conduct 130 flood rescues overnight, amid warnings that some may die before the waters subside.
 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 


NSW SES Deputy Commissioner Mark Morrow said "there could be some very distressing news" as emergency services venture throughout the city.

The unprecendented rains have pushed the Wilson River over the top of the city's $18.9 million levee that stretches 3km and rises more than 11.5m high.

The waters were not enough to top the levee in 2009, when waters reached 10.4m

That was the closest the levee had come to being overcome, until today.

Floodwaters in the town are now topping 11.53m and are thought to be rising.

The city's warning siren sounded at 4.15am, the first time in 12 years, as water flowed into the city's CBD and residents were told to flee.

 

Where the rain fell (in 24 hours to 9am Friday)

Ballina 140

Bellingen 98

Byron bay - 233

Coffs Harbour 126mm

Coolangatta 146

Dunoon 347

Evans head 287

Grafton Airport 86mm

Kyogle 146

Lismore 308mm

Mullumbimby - 362

Tweed Heads -196

Yamba 261mm

Topics:  cyclone debbie editors picks lismore

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Byron council warns of major road damage

Byron council warns of major road damage

BYRON Shire Council is warning it is expecting major damage to it road and bridge network in the aftermath of Ex Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

THE BIG WET: Lismore tops 300mm in one day

Lismore CBD is seen flooded after the Wilson River breached its banks early Friday, March 31, 2017.

In just 24 hours, Lismore copped twice its average March rainfall

3-year-old saved from stormwater drain

The evacuation order for Lismore is given by the SES.

He was conscious and breathing with cuts and bruises

Byron Council updating road closure information

FALLEN TREE: SES volunteers from Campbelltown in Sydney clearing a tree completely blocking Oakland Avenue in Byron Bay.

My Road Info currently being updated

Local Partners

Byron council warns of major road damage

BYRON Shire Council is warning it is expecting major damage to it road and bridge network in the aftermath of Ex Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Ex-TC Debbie spares Byron Bay and Bangalow from worst

SERVO: The service station at the corner of Shirley Street and Kendall Lane boasted waterfront views on Friday morning.

Dodging the Ex Tropical Cyclone Debbie fury.

How to get your Splendour tickets, locals only

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Are you a resident in the area allowed to purchase them?

Five local acts confirmed for Splendour 2017

Artwork for Dope Lemon's first release, Uptown Folks.

Can you guess who?

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Ricky Gervais defends shocking joke

ARE dead babies funny? Colourful British comedian Ricky Gervais has doubled down on a gag that had bereaved parents horrified, saying no topic is off limits.

Ricky Gervais slammed for dead baby joke

Sorry, not sorry — Ricky Gervais has defended his joke about dead babies.

British comedian Ricky Gervais has declared no topic is off limits

New teaser for Game of Thrones season 7 released

A new teaser has been released for Game of Thrones season 7.

AS THE new season draws closer, fans are being fed little teasers.

The Chefs' Line: New taste, no added drama

Chefs Dan Hong and Mark Olive and food writer Melissa Leong are judges on the new TV series The Chefs' Line.

SBS to serve up new reality cooking show that’s actually about food.

Gogglebox shock: ‘This is so bloody juicy’

Anastasia is speechless — for once.

THE Gogglebox households can’t quite believe their eyes.

New Oscars fiasco safety net

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land was incorrectly named Best Picture. During the acceptance speech, the real winner was revealed.

Academy ‘won’t sack PwC’ but new safeguards in place.

Frozen’s original ending was much darker

Disney’s hit movie Frozen nearly turned out very, very differently.

IF THE original script had gone ahead, Frozen would have been grim.

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for a brand new home or development site. Situated just a few minutes' walk to Tallow Beach and the...

&quot;COMMERCIAL OPPORTUNITY - IN THE CENTRE OF BYRON BAY&#39;S BUSINESS DISTRICT&quot;

Byron Bay 2481

Commercial * PRIME EXPOSURE - IN THE SOON TO BE BEST POSITION IN ... $6,750,000

* PRIME EXPOSURE - IN THE SOON TO BE BEST POSITION IN BYRON BAY FOR RETAIL with easy access & no parking issues * A SENSATIONAL PURPOSE BUILT...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction

Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property with unsurpassed ocean views dancing across...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

Rural 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

Lifestyle and Location

3/26 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 Auction $780,000...

Offered for the first time in 10 years this solid brick 2 bedroom unit is located in a tightly held boutique complex of only 4 residences in the highly...

Family Home for 90 years - Quarter Acre in Town

12 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction Saturday...

For the first time offered in 90 years is this 'rare as hen's teeth' original cottage on 1012m block…or a quarter acre in the old measurement. The property has...

Standout Residential Opportunity

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

In Harmony With Nature

6/95 Blackbutt Lane, Broken Head 2481

House 4 3 2 $1,695,000 to...

Situated high up in the exclusive area of Broken Head, with 360-degree forest views, clean air & the sound of the sea to lull you to sleep, this north facing...

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

UNDER CONTRACT

16 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,450,000 to...

This beautiful, character cottage circa 1928 is situated in a prime position just a short 3 minute stroll to Byron's main street and bustling cafes, eclectic shops...

EDITORIAL: Thanks, that's fine, just leave it there seeing as you don't want it anymore. We'll pick it...

THANKS: Just leave it there seeing as though you don't want it anymore.

Revealing my beach litter dream home.

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Northern Rivers vacancy rates slip backwards

LITTLE ROOM: Vacancy rates on rental properties have dropped by .5% in the Northern Rivers to just 1.1%.

Northern Rivers rental housing shortage beats Sydney

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!