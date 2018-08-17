$100m Powerball jackpot goes off

The jackpot is the biggest in the Powerball’s 22-year history.

The jackpot is the biggest in the Powerball’s 22-year history.

A RECORD equalling $100 million Australian lottery prize went up for grabs tonight, the largest in Powerball's 22-year history.

The results of Thursday's Powerball draw No.1161

Winning Numbers (drawn order): 33 3 32 13 27 35 31

The Powerball number was: 3

Division One Prize Pool $100,000,000.00

Total Prize Pool $166,568,787.42

SOURCE: Tatts Lotteries

Two lucky people have won a life-changing $50 million in the biggest Powerball draw in Australian history, the Herald Sun reports, but their identities remain a mystery.

The Lott spokesman Matthew Hart told the Herald Sun one ticket was purchased by a Sydneysider and the other was bought online, from Victoria. Was one of them you?

My Lotto app has crashed. It may be struggling because they’re transferring $100m. #powerball — Anthony Clark (@AnthonyClarkAU) August 16, 2018

Can’t believe I didn’t win the powerball I already spent the 100 mill in my head — Jesse Box (@jessebox_) August 16, 2018

A lot of Aussies would have been choosing their numbers very carefully for tonight's draw, while others would have gone for the random approach and left it up to fate.

While every ball has an equal chance of being drawn, The Lott has revealed that there are some numbers that have statistically appeared more than others.

The top five winning numbers are 19, 9, 15, 16 and 17 and the ones that have come up the least include 13, 3, 7, 6 and 14.

A jackpot that size in the division one category has only ever been offered once before in Australia by Oz Lotto back in 2012.

Last Thursday the prize pool soared to $80 million following seven weeks where no entry contained the winning figures along with the Powerball number in a single game.

In the same week, the Oz Lotto jackpot of $70 million was won by two entries.

The current record is held by a Hervey Bay couple who took home $70 million in 2016.