Reconciliation Week marked in Byron Shire

AN INFORMAL gathering to mark Reconciliation Week will take place this week in Byron Bay.

The Sisters for Reconciliation and the Cavanbah Reconciliation Group will be down at the Rotunda in Railway Park Byron Bay, on Wednesday May 31 from 11am-3pm, for the gathering.

A spokesperson for the group said the Aboriginal peoples representatives at the recent Meeting for Constitutional Change, held at Uluru, have come to a consensus decision to not pursue inclusion of a statement in the Constitution, but instead support inserting a Constitutional requirement for a "First Nations Voice" Aboriginal representative body within Federal Government, and to pursue a Treaty between Australians of immigrant backgrounds and the Aboriginal people.

The "we only wanted them to decide on a phrase for the Constitutions preamble" Federal Government, will need pushing to support the Constitutional Change Committees decision, the spokesperson said.

Drop in to Railway Park on Wednesday to sign up for local updates on the Campaign, and on local reconciliation events.