Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The recall affects some bottles of Farmdale 3L milk from Aldi.
The recall affects some bottles of Farmdale 3L milk from Aldi.
News

Recall of Aldi milk due to E.coli contamination

15th Feb 2020 7:16 AM

Farmdale full cream milk from Aldi stores in ACT and selected stores in NSW has been recalled due to possible E.coli contamination.

Aldi issued the recall on Friday night for 3L Farmdale milk in plastic bottles.

The affected milk has the used by date of February 25 and has been available for sale this week.

E.coli is one of the caused of food poisoning and call produce vomiting and diarrhoea, and anyone who noticed these symptoms should seek medical advice.

Consumers should not drink this milk but return it to the place of purchase or contact Aldi for a full refund.

They can also contact the Food Recall Hotline on 1800 709 993.

It is the second brand of milk recalled this week, with some Dairy Farmers milk also pulled from shelves over E.coli fears.

More Stories

Show More
aldi e.coli milk nsw recall

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Swimmers and surfers be aware of pollution risks

        premium_icon Swimmers and surfers be aware of pollution risks

        News THE clean 8-10ft surf conditions may be too tempting to resist for North Coast surfers, but be aware of the health risks.

        REVEALED: Who can get Splendour local tickets?

        premium_icon REVEALED: Who can get Splendour local tickets?

        News A full list of locations for Splendour tickets.

        How to grow your own rainforest trees

        premium_icon How to grow your own rainforest trees

        News Guide explains how to grow rainforest species from seeds.

        UPDATE: Latest on flood warning for Tweed River

        UPDATE: Latest on flood warning for Tweed River

        News Free story: Minor To Major Flood Warnings issued for the Tweed River