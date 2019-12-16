Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Rebel Wilson at the Cats photocall at The Corinthia Hotel in London.
Rebel Wilson at the Cats photocall at The Corinthia Hotel in London.
Celebrity

Rebel’s weight loss on ‘uncomfortable’ set

16th Dec 2019 10:30 AM

Rebel Wilson lost more than three kilos in just four days on the set of the Cats movie.

The Aussie stars alongside Taylor Swift, James Corden, Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba and Ian McKellen in the musical film directed by Tom Hooper.

But the comedian found shooting her scenes was "pretty uncomfortable" due to the high temperature on set.

"I lost eight pounds (3.6kg) shooting my number in four days," Wilson told Entertainment Tonight.

Rebel Wilson at the Cats photocall.
Rebel Wilson at the Cats photocall.

"One, because there's a lot of physicality … but also, they heated up the set very high, to almost 100 Fahrenheit (37.7 Celsius), so that we could never cool down. These people are like, the best dancers in the whole world, so they can't cool their muscles down or they could get an injury and they'd be out of the film … So they'd heat up the set like a sauna so we would never cool down, but (it) made it pretty uncomfortable."

When the first trailer for Cats was released in July, it received a harsh reaction from people who were shocked by the "digital fur technology" that turned the actors into felines.

 

Wilson previously told Cosmopolitan that she wasn't bothered by the reaction the trailer received.

"I loved the reaction," she said. "I think it was a bit polarising and people will be super curious to see the finished product. What you got in that trailer was just some small samples of it, but it's going to be such a big movie."

 

 

 

Cats is due out in cinemas on Boxing Day

More Stories

Show More
celebrity hollywood movies rebel wilson the movie cats the musical cats

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        11-year-old’s brave fight after snake bite

        premium_icon 11-year-old’s brave fight after snake bite

        Health A North Coast girl who was bitten by a tiger snake in her backyard is fighting every day to get back to her normal bubbly self.

        'The next minute he was in danger of losing an ear'

        premium_icon 'The next minute he was in danger of losing an ear'

        News Off-duty police officer was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery

        Bypass work comes to a halt for Christmas

        premium_icon Bypass work comes to a halt for Christmas

        News THE bypass was due to be finished by Christmas, but work was delayed for a few...

        Why this woman is visiting beaches in 230 countries

        premium_icon Why this woman is visiting beaches in 230 countries

        News A BYRON BAY woman will run more than 16km of beaches across 230 countries to...