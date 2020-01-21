Menu
"We share the same circle of friends, we have mutual friends,'' he said.
Rebel Wilson embarrassed by photos with drug importer

by Danielle Gusmaroli
21st Jan 2020 3:32 PM
REBEL Wilson has been embarrassed by images of the star unwittingly posing for photos with convicted drug importer Robbie Bucic as she celebrated her mother's birthday with friends and family, sharing several images to

The Pitch Perfect star shared a series of Instagram images to her more than seven million followers on Saturday as she celebrated with friends and family. They included a solo shot with Bucic.

However, after being contacted by The Daily Telegraph, Wilson removed the photos from Instagram.

Robbie Bucic with Rebel Wilson out on Sydney Harbour with friends on Saturday. Picture: Instagram
The actor refused to provide a comment to the newspaper, opting instead to send in her lawyers with a legal threat.

Bucic explained that he was invited on board as a guest of the cruise organisers.

"We share the same circle of friends, we have mutual friends,'' he said.

"I'm not family friends, I don't know her mum, but I know John and Navine who hosted the party."

Bucic also removed the posts from Instagram today.

Wilson was joined by friends and cast from the musical Shrek to celebrate her mother’s birthday. Picture: Instagram
As well as a boat cruise, Wilson and her family caught a show of Shrek The Musical at Sydney's Lyric Theatre and dined at Chuuka restaurant at nearby Jones Bay Wharf.

Usually based in the US, the top Australian actor is currently living in Sydney filming Pooch Perfect, a Channel 7 dog grooming reality show where professional dog stylists will compete in themed challenges to win $100,000 prize money.

 

Wilson takes a selfie of the group on Sydney Harbour. Picture: Instagram
