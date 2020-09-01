Reasons behind SCU’s spike in enrolments

Southern Cross University recieved more enrolments than expected for session 2 when they expected the level to hold. Picture: Istock

DURING a time when most business have struggled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Southern Cross University experienced major growth in student enrolments.

A total of 2010 new students are enrolled at Southern Cross for session 2 while the university’s overall new domestic enrolments are up 35 per cent year-on-year.

Ben Roche, Vice President of Engagement at Southern Cross University, said the increase was above expectations.

“We were expecting levels would at least hold the same as previous years and that was probably based around that historical trend of education, participation trending up as you go through economic recession,” he said.

“That’s significant for us on two levels, the first is it’s a great reflection on the attractiveness to study at Southern Cross, which is a really encouraging sign and a reflection on the past two and a half years, having a concerted focus on strengthening course offerings.”

Mr Roche said one of the potential reasons behind the increase is the university offering of degrees suited to the current world.

“One of the star attractions for second session is our Bachelor of Science in Regenerative Agriculture and it’s a good example of a course that has emerged out of this massive movement … saying that we need to rethink the way we grow and produce food in our country,” he said.

“We’ve just been at the right point and the right body of work to keep introducing courses to tap that interest and support that desire to shift and change.”

Mr Roche said the current coronavirus pandemic may have allowed people to reflect.

“It has sharpened the incentives for Australians to go back and study … whether it’s the uncertainty in the labour market, maintain their competitiveness and upskill or they’ve decided they want to stay home and study with the family,” he said.

“I think COVID-19 has sharpened our focus on the future.

“And I think those students are looking for universities who are grappling with how to navigate that … the university has been leading that charge for almost 20 years.”

