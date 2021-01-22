Hundreds of Australian Airbnb bookings were blocked after the company instituted a new screening system that would flag certain reservations.

Airbnb has used a screening system to block hundreds of Aussies suspected of planning parties in holiday accommodations.

The company instituted a global ban on parties in August last year following a series of deadly incidents in the United States.

There was also a screening system implemented in Australia that would flag bookings that appeared as if they were made to host parties.

Airbnb staff spent thousands of hours going through flagged bookings and ended up blocking 580 reservations so far.

"There is no place for bad behaviour on Airbnb," Airbnb head of public policy for Australia Derek Nolan said.

People who want to use Airbnb to make a booking – for example at The Palace on Magnolia guesthouse at Byron Bay – will not be able to have any parties.

The August party-pooping rule was implemented after a two-year trial run in Melbourne in which 1400 reservations were labelled high risk and stopped.

"Our high-risk reservation screening system is one of many measures we've invested in to support our ongoing crackdown on parties and other disturbances," Mr Nolan said.

The global crackdown on parties came after a deadly shooting at an Airbnb listing in Sacramento, California in August.

That incident and a separate shootout at a party in Orinda, California in 2019 left eight people dead.

Prior to August, users were allowed to throw parties if the host agreed.

Airbnb suspended more than 400 Australian listings in October last year over allegations of party rule violations.

And for New Year's Eve, the company instituted a temporary freeze on one-night bookings for users without a history of positive reviews.

Originally published as Reason many Aussies can't book Airbnb