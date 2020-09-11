‘Strange’: Sarah Caisip on dad's funeral in quarantine

The woman who farewelled her father alone, dressed in full PPE after being kept out of the funeral due to quarantine measures, has told of what it was like.

Canberra resident Sarah Caisip was only allowed to view her father's body at his funeral yesterday while dressed in extensive protective equipment and under police guard.

She was not allowed to have any contact with her mother or 11-year-old sister.

"I'm doing the best I can," Caisip told 4BC this morning.

"I got to see dad and that was better than nothing so I really appreciate everyone's support and kind message through this whole thing."



The 26-year-old said it was "really strange" being in the funeral and saying goodbye with the physical support from her mum and sister.

"It was just a like a wave from afar which was really hard so I tried not to look at them and not break down in the process," she said.

Sarah Caisip about to see her dad for the last time after his funeral at the Mt Gravatt Cemetery. She wrote a scathing letter to the Queensland Premier after finding out she would also miss his funeral because of COVID-19 border restrictions. Even Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s office sought the woman’s details in an attempt to intervene. Mt Gravatt Cemetery Mains Road Macgregor - Pic Annette De



Ms Caisip said her mother and sister are going strong and putting a brave face for everyone, but that she could not wait to leave quarantine to grieve with them.

"I'll stay with them and that time with them as per dad's request," she said.

"Whether requested or not I was always going to be here with them when it all happened anyway."

Sarah Caisip (left) pictured with her father, Bernard, sister Isabel and mother, Myrna.



She said she was shocked and pleased by the public's support.

"I was quite shocked and I'm really pleased that people are sympathetic of my situation really because I've had like a lot of negative comments on social media," she said.

"I've had people from NT and WA message me saying their condolences and they are there if I want to talk to them.

"It was everyone's support to push me to do what I did."

