Reality star’s revealing Oscars gown

Hollywood's brightest stars are beginning to flock to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, where the 2020 Academy Awards will soon get underway.

1917, Joker, Parasite, Judy, Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood and The Irishman are all among the favourites to take home statues at today's Oscars ceremony - but before all of that gets announced, all eyes are on the red carpet.

In the first "huh?!" invitation of the Oscars, Rob Kardashian's ex-fiance Blac Chyna has turned up in a daring black velvet gown, which by my count has two very significant wardrobe malfunction danger zones.

Blac Chyna arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/AP

Blac Chyna. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty

Awards show veteran Giuliana Rancic, covering the event for E!, is among the very first arrivals, wearing a showstopping jewel-encrusted red gown with a feather skirt.

Giuliana Rancic. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

As always, Pose star Billy Porter knows how to make a statement with his red carpet fashion - this time, he's gone for a dragon theme.

Billy Porter arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/AP

US TV host Kelly Ripa is gothic glam in her voluminous black ball gown.

Kelly Rippa attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

One of this year's Oscars performers, Adele Dazeem - sorry, Idina Menzel - has arrived, wearing a strapless fuschia dress and an expression like someone just told her John Travolta would be introducing her again.

Idina Menzel arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/AP

And former Victoria's Secret Model Lily Aldridge is effortlessly bridal in a white gown adorned with a large red rose.

Lily Aldridge. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kristen Anderson-Lopez - who, with her husband George Lopez is nominated for Best Original Song for their work in Frozen II - went for a classic formal Oscars look.

Except, wait... what's that?

Kristen Anderson-Lopez, left, and Robert Lopez arrive at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/AP