Fashion & Beauty

Reality star’s extreme underboob dress

by Shireen Khalil
18th Mar 2021 8:50 AM

She's known for wearing some outrageously revealing outfits in public - but this dress may be one of her most daring looks yet

Much like Gold Coast influencer Anna Paul's eye-popping dress, British reality star Chloe Ferry, 25, also left very little to the imagination when she stepped out in a skimpy khaki outfit that showed off a generous amount of "underboob" cleavage.

RELATED: Aussie influencer's daring 'underboob' dress

Former Geordie Shore star, Chloe Ferry, 25, shared a racy snap showing off her ‘underboob’ cleavage. Picture: Instagram/ChloeFerry
The crisscross halter-neck dress featured a prominent cut-out exposing her stomach and drawing plenty of attention to her breasts.

Sitting on a step, Chloe looked directly into the camera as she seductively licked her lips sharing a cheeky caption that read: "Attitude bigger than my...."

Even for some of her 3.6 million followers, the risque look was a bit over-the-top with one fan asking if her dress was on "back to front?"

RELATED: 'Crying influencer' banned by TikTok

She often shares racy snaps with her 3.5 million Instagram followers. Picture: Instagram/ChloeFerry
The 25-year-old reality TV veteran has also starred Celebrity Big Brother and Ex on the Beach. Picture: Instagram/ChloeFerry
"What is stunning about this?? … This is too much," another follower added.

Some accused the former Geordie Shore star of editing the image, but there were many who defended the influencer.

"WTF is up with those negative comments … FFS," one fan asked, while others had no problem with the eye-popping outfit.

"Scary hot," one fan wrote.

"Wow breathtaking," said another.

She's not the only social media influencer to jump on-board the "underboob" trend.

Over the weekend, Aussie TikTok star Anna Paul wore a metallic outfit to celebrate friend Mikaela Testa's birthday.

Over the weekend, Gold Coast-based TikTok star Anna Paul, also embraced the ‘underboob’ trend. Picture: Instagram/AnnaPaul
The gold dress also featured a generous amount of cleavage with her Instagram fans quick to point out how "amazing" she looked.

"You're so hot queen," one person wrote.

"This dress was MADE for you," another commented.

Others applauded Anna for wearing the daring dress, with one person saying they would be "scared they'd fall out".

"You've got more trust in this top than I have in men.," one wrote.

RELATED: Reality star's outrageous 'naked' outfit

Anna was attending fellow TikTok star Mikaela Testa’s birthday. Mikaela (pictured) has also worn a similar style dress in the past. Picture: TikTok/MikaelaTesta
Mikaela, who is dating Anna's brother Atis Paul, is also a fan of the underboob style.

Mikaela was temporarily banned from TikTok last August after sharing a video of herself on a golf buggy wearing a crop top that flaunted her underboob.

Anna this month was forced to start a second TikTok account after her first one was "permanently banned" at 1.2 million followers.

 

 

 

fashion influencer reality star

