Real estate offices scoop honours at annual awards

NORTH Coast Raine & Horne offices have shone at the company’s annual awards night for Queensland and Northern NSW.

The Ocean Shores/Brunswick Heads and Murwillumbah teams took out six honours at the event, held at Brisbane’s W Hotel and Resort on February 22.

Their awards included winner of Office Marketing Excellence, Office of the Year (based on dollar value), the Chairman’s Club award which went to Jason Dittmar and Julie-Ann Manahan.

Julie-Ann Manahan, who is the principal of both offices, claimed second place in the Salesperson of the Year (based on principal dollar value) award and Jason Dittmar was second place in Salesperson of the Year.

“We have a fantastic team and it’s so exciting for us all to be recognised for our efforts through these awards,” Ms Manahan said.

“Everyone likes to know they’re doing a great job, and this is certainly acknowledgment of the dedication, hard work, heart and soul our team puts into their work.”

A respected industry veteran, Ms Manahan has developed a top sales and property management team at Raine & Horne Ocean Shores/Brunswick Heads.

She established that office in late 2015 and after the purchase of the company’s Murwillumbah office, those two teams have joined forces.

She said the marketing excellence award was hugely important to the team

“This Award is significant because real estate success hinges on marketing properties well,” she said.

“Our state-of-the-art marketing methods greatly assist us to achieve such fabulous results for our valued clients.”

The team were finalists in all four categories they entered in the prestigious national Real Estate Business Awards, with BDM/Property Manager Elizabeth Hickey, taking out the coveted Rising Star award, last year.

“Our two offices work together closely, so winning these awards demonstrates the importance of a strong team and the effectiveness of our collaboration,” Ms Manahan said.

“The awards help boost the morale of the entire team, not just the person who wins.”