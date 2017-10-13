Ready, willing and able for Boardriders golf day

TOP SHOT: Danny Wills' Quiksilver team came out on top at the Byron Bay Boardriders' Golf Day last year.

TOP SHOT: Danny Wills' Quiksilver team came out on top at the Byron Bay Boardriders' Golf Day last year. Krakaphoto

WITH all the will in the world Danny 'Willsy' Wills will lead team Quiksilver into the sixth annual Skullcandy Byron Bay Boardriders (BBB) Charity Golf Day and Surf Industry Challenge teeing off at 11.30am this Sunday at the Byron Bay Golf Club.

Last year Willsy's team became the first to win both the Surf Industry Challenge and the overall teams title at the BBB fundraising day.

Team Quiksilver will be challenged this year by Rip Curl, Munro Surfboards, Team Parkes, Michael Cundith Surfboards, Style Surfing and other teams from the local surf industry.

The event raises money for BBB junior programs and local families in need of a helping hand.

Over the last few years the event has enabled the club to distribute nearly $10,000 to several locals fighting cancer and to home customisation for wheelchair access for a local family.

Led by title sponsor, Skullcandy, and a range of Byron Shire companies including Quiksilver, Byron Bay Property Sales, Legend Pizza, local architects, builders and many others, this is an event that gets the local surfing fraternity helping locals while having a great time in the process.

The club is always grateful not only to the sponsors, but also the many local companies contributing to the raffle.

The event is a shotgun start, four-ball ambrose game and surf industry teams and social golfers are invited to join the fun or just come for the mega raffle.

Once again there will be a Best Dressed Team award and sign-ons are available at the golf club.

A few prize holes are still available for sponsorship and donations of raffle prizes are also welcome and much appreciated.

For information contact Mark Krackowizer on 0431570574.