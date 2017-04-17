Ready, set, sign on for Swim Classic

OCEAN SWIM: Byron Bay Winter Whales president Peter Kendall and his daughter Tess Hoinville cross the line together at the 2016 Swim Classic.

THE 30th anniversary of the Byron Bay Property Sales Ocean Swim Classic is coming up on Sunday, May 7, with swimmers hitting the water at Watego Beach for the swim to Main Beach.

Organised by the Byron Bay Winter Whales, this year's swim should see the total funds raised over the years for local charities reach more than $800,000 from the swim's humble beginnings with 56 swimmers and $500 raised.

"With the money raised going to local charities and selected groups, it is pleasing to see these people get behind it and help out on the day,” said Whales president Peter Kendall.

"The surf club, swimming club, various cancer support groups, scouts and others pitch in to supply the manpower needed to cater for the numbers that do the swim.

"Ten years ago we decided to run a mini-swim and this year we welcome on board Byron Bay Mitre 10 as the sponsors of that event for the novice, nervous and Nippers.

"The mini-swim starts under the watchful guidance of swimming club identity Fred Templeman, and the start line is up on Clark's Beach area, finishing at the surf club.

"So we'll see you in the Bay in May.”

For details go to byronbay oceanswim.com.au.