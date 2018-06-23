Menu
Login
Rats dines on $25,000 meal in ATM.
Rats dines on $25,000 meal in ATM.
Offbeat

Rat destroys more than $25,000 in cash

by AP
23rd Jun 2018 4:15 PM

IT WAS a cash machine heist with a difference: The attackers were hungry rodents.

At least one rat slipped through a hole in the back of an ATM in northeastern India and started eating. By the time it was finished, police say more than $A25,595 in bills were shredded.

 

Indian currency notes in 2000 and 500 rupee denominations are shredded after being eaten by rats in at ATM. Picture: AFP
Indian currency notes in 2000 and 500 rupee denominations are shredded after being eaten by rats in at ATM. Picture: AFP

 

When technicians arrived on 11 June to fix a broken State Bank of India cash machine in the town of Tinsukia they found a dead rat inside it and Indian currency notes worth nearly 1.3 million rupees, or a little over $25,000, chewed to shreds.

The rat had entered the ATM through a small hole for cables, police superintendent Mugdha Jyoti Mahanta said. The notes were in 500-rupee and 2,000-rupee denominations.

The ATM had been broken since May 20, officials said.

 

Indian police said rats nibbled through more than a million rupees of banknotes after busting into a cash machine in the country's northeast. Picture: AFP
Indian police said rats nibbled through more than a million rupees of banknotes after busting into a cash machine in the country's northeast. Picture: AFP

 

A State Bank of India official said the cash machine was overseen by another company.

â€œWe are surprised at what has happened. An investigation has been ordered,â€? said the official, Bimal Debroy.

Related Items

atm money rat

Top Stories

    Bluesman Lloyd Spiegel takes the backroads to our stages

    Bluesman Lloyd Spiegel takes the backroads to our stages

    Music THE popular musician will bring his latest album next month.

    It takes a village to raise a family

    It takes a village to raise a family

    News Seminar to help with raining families

    Celebrating a legend with a special vision

    Celebrating a legend with a special vision

    News Heavy metal at local gallery

    School drama asks the big questions

    School drama asks the big questions

    News War Crimes at Byron High

    Local Partners