Rapist who asked victim for phone number to be released

The court decided Haynes will be released on a sex offender supervision order lasting 10 years.
A SEX offender who violently raped a stranger and then asked for her phone number will be released under supervision.

Gladstone-born Rockhampton man Raymond Leslie Haynes's full-term prison release date is April 24.

Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday heard Haynes had made progress with rehabilitation in jail, although psychiatrists still had some concerns about him.

The court heard that in 2008, Haynes grabbed a woman, "manhandled her across a four-lane highway" and raped her.

He then asked for her phone number, in what a sentencing judge deemed an "abject display of callousness".

Haynes, now in his late 30s, also raped a woman in a toilet cubicle at a Rockhampton CBD hotel.

The supreme court heard psychiatrists had assessed Haynes.

One said Haynes previously had a sense of "sexual entitlement" and even "displaced anger" at a former partner.

Haynes was also assessed as having several "psychopathic personality traits" and possible anti-social personality disorder.

Drug abuse had characterised Haynes's past, the court was told.

Haynes had undertaken jail courses including the High Intensity Sexual Offender program.

In Queensland, jailed sex offenders such as Haynes who are due to be released can be placed on supervision orders, released on parole with supervision, or given continued detention.

In this case, the Attorney-General asked the court to impose a 10-year supervision order.

Haynes did not oppose that request.

The court heard Haynes did not expect to go to Rockhampton but instead was offered work in North Queensland.

He appeared by videolink for the hearing before Justice Helen Bowskill. -NewsRegional

