RANDOM acts of reading are happening everywhere as Byron Writers Festival and local cafes across the region spread kindness and connection.

In the lead up to the festival Festival (August 2-4), more than 150 books by authors appearing at the festival will be dropped at cafes across towns in Northern NSW for people to pick up, read and pass on.

The books will be wrapped so people won't know what they're getting when they first pick them up.

"The joy of reading is something we hold dear to our hearts at Byron Writers Festival,” festival director Edwina Johnson said.

"We love the tradition of books being circulated between friends, passing through many hands and starting conversations. We love the idea of delighting strangers in local cafés across the region with the gift of a book. We hope they pass them on to someone else or return them to the cafe in the spirit of Random Acts of Reading.”

"We're grateful for the generosity of Byron Writers Festival, in including our customers in this awesome initiative, Random Acts Of Reading,” said Anthony, of Combi café in Byron Bay.

"Pop in to Combi, grab an endless cup of chai or coffee and nestle in the winter sunshine with one of the books.”

Cafes taking part in Byron Writers Festival's Random Acts of Reading include Combi in Byron Bay, Woods at Bangalow, Jones & Co. in Brunswick Heads and Baker & Daughters in Mullumbimby