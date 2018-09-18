Rams strike form for finals

THE Spell and the Gypsy Collective Wildcats kicked off a winning weekend for Byron Bay FC last Friday night, qualifying for this year's Premier Women's Grand Final with a tough 1-0 win over Lennox Head.

Saturday afternoon saw their Rams colleagues secure a berth in the Premier Division Grand with a solid win over South Lismore.

On Sunday, the Third Division Wildcats emerged from their nail-biting Grand Final with a win on penalties to take home the 2018 Grand Final silverware.

On Saturday the Apex Premier Division Rams took to their home ground for their preliminary final against a hard charging South Lismore to fight for their Grand Final berth.

Both sides hit the ground running and the fast-paced battle swung from end to end for much of the opening session.

The Rams appeared to have the edge, with a series of smooth combinations and rapid-fire attacks forcing some impressive work from the South's keeper.

Byron pressed harder still in the second half and after a scrambling duel with the Souths' defence and keeper, a relentless Matt Pike lifted himself from the dirt, ducked, weaved and turned to drive home the opening goal for the Rams.

The goal spurred a spirited counter from Souths, but James Tomlinson's back line proved impenetrable.

With victory in the wind, the Rams' midfield and forwards went on the hunt, running the Souths' defence ragged and peppering the Lismore goal from all angles. With ten minutes left on the clock, a smooth midfield build up found young substitute Ethan Archer alone on the left flank. His deft left foot strike wrong footed the keeper and gave the Byron boys their second goal of the day.

The Rams appear to have reached peak form at the business end of the season with outstanding and tireless performances from Pike, Jono Pierce, Ben Ahern, Harper Hain, Chris Broadley and the entire Byron squad.

The Rams now face arch rivals, Lismore's Richmond Rovers, in yet another Grand Final clash at 5.30pm this Saturday at Crozier Field in Lismore.

It will be Byron's fifth grand Final in the last six years and the team will be hoping for a repeat of last year's much celebrated win.

The Wildcats Women's Premier Division girls are hoping to make it a club double by taking out their first Grand Final on Sunday.

The Wildcats kick off at 3.30pm against Lismore Thistles at Crozier Field.