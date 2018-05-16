Rams score big against Cobras

HEADER: Matt Pike opened the scoring for the Rams 11 minutes in with a soaring header.

BYRON Bay FC's Apex Digital Rams travelled to Casino on Saturday for only their third game of the Football Far North Coast Premier League.

Wet weather, the Anzac Cup finals and a bye have had them idle for almost four weeks and the boys were itching to hit the field.

The reserves overcame strong winds, long grass and a bumpy pitch to maintain their winning run with a resounding 5-1 victory.

The premiers were also rarely stretched in an even more emphatic win over their Casino challengers.

Matt Pike opened for the Rams 11 minutes in, heading in a cross from Kris Lane. Minutes later a header from Jonno Pierce made it 2-0.

Kris Lane drove a clean strike into the net and Matt Pike made short work of a penalty to take Byron into the break at 4-0.

With the wind easing the Rams seemed to lose a little intensity, but 10 minutes in Jonno Pierce drove home his second goal to make it 5-0.

Cobras then caught the Rams napping and the hosts clawed one back. But the Rams were back on the attack and Herrick Schuenemann's lob was deflected in.

Five minutes later Pierce blasted home his hat trick, taking the final score to 7-1.