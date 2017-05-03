News

Rams run all over Workers

Dogwhistle | 3rd May 2017 11:45 AM
THE RETURN: After four years in the NPL, prodigal son Sam Shepherd made his premiership debut with a strong showing in both grades.
THE RETURN: After four years in the NPL, prodigal son Sam Shepherd made his premiership debut with a strong showing in both grades. Dogwhistle

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

ROUND four of the Football Far North Coast 2017 Premiership was the first round playable for the Northern Hotel Rams thanks to ex-tropical cyclone Debbie.

The Rams reserves and premiers travelled to the flood affected Workers ground in Lismore on Sunday, returning with a healthy swag of goals.

Despite being shy a few key players, the Byron squad was just too good for the young Lismore challengers, finishing 8-0 up in reserves and demolishing Workers 8-1 in the premiers.

Tomas Do Prado Coelho led the charge with a hat-trick in reserves and goals to Sam Shepherd, newcomers Sam, Adam and an own goal sealed the win.

The premier match produced more fast-paced action from the Rams.

A clearance from a Byron defender rebounded over keeper Griffin Bambach's reach and into the net to give Workers an early lead, but that was it for the hapless Workers.

Byron hammered the Lismore defence relentlessly for much of the match. Harper Hain broke the ice for the Rams 26 minutes in, beating the Workers defenders and driving home the equaliser.

Goals to newcomer Sam, Nolan Pierce and Will Ennis made it 4-1 at the half-time break.

Two more goals in the second half gave Will Ennis his hat-trick and two to defender James Tomlinson rounded out the 8-1 final score.

The make-up for the washed-out round one, the Bangalow game was played at Bangalow on Tuesday night and round five will be played at the Rec Grounds this Saturday against Casino.

The reserves will kick off at 3pm and the premiers at 5pm.

Byron Shire News

Topics:  byron bay rams football far north coast lismore workers

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
EDITORIAL: Something to worry on besides all-out nuclear destruction

EDITORIAL: Something to worry on besides all-out nuclear...

ONCE again we cast our weary eyes out over the worry-scape and wonder which nameless fear will take shape and wipe us from existence this week.

ABC announces new drama to be filmed in Byron Bay

ON SET: Gods of Wheat Street (2014) was an example of successful drama series shot in the Northern Rivers.

Shooting will beging in July

North Coast players in Japanese comp

TALENTED: Milo Bisogni and Zahi Addis are currently in Japan.

Young Byron Shire footballers in Japan.

Bernard Fanning takes over Double J in May

ON AIR: Byron Shire resident and Australian music icon Bernard Fanning.

Byron's most popular muso is the artist in residence this month

Local Partners

EDITORIAL: Something to worry on besides all-out nuclear destruction

ONCE again we cast our weary eyes out over the worry-scape and wonder which nameless fear will take shape and wipe us from existence this week.

Baseline CSG data established for Richmond River

ON THE JOB: One of the researchers testing groundwater in the Richmond River catchment.

SCU researchers have completed the datasets

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Cecilia Brandolini strengthens her Voice with solo career

TOURING: Northern Rivers artist Cecilia Brandolini.

Bar-and-cafe style shows are free

Hue Blanes: A song for Fernando, an album for the shaman

AT THE DRILL HALL: Melbourne artist and master pianist Hue Blanes.

This Saturday in Byron Bay

ABC announces new drama to be filmed in Byron Bay

SHOOTING of the new web series will begin in July with cast to be announced soon.

Bernard Fanning takes over Double J in May

ON AIR: Byron Shire resident and Australian music icon Bernard Fanning.

Byron's most popular muso is the artist in residence this month

LIVE: Nine star Erin Molan caught up in ugly AVO battle

Kelly Landry arrives to the Downing Centre court in Sydney.

Anthony Bell has denied attacking his estranged wife

GREAT START: Splendour VIP passes raise more than $23,000

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Flood appeal fundraiser had a successful first day

Whoops! Aussie magazine’s unfortunate typo

I do know you can’t spell one without an “I”.

Prince Harry set to visit Australia

He will visit Sydney to promote the 2018 Invictus Games

Not enough red: House Rules’ Fiona 'disappointed' with home

Fiona's bathroom before (left) and after (right)

"There wasn’t enough red"

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

House 6 5 7 Contact Agent

An incredibly secluded and serene resort awaits. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate privacy within...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

House 5 3 6 $2,250,000

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

Rural 5 3 6 $2,250,000

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees...

Renovate &amp; Reap Rewards In One Of Mullums Best Streets!

21 Gordon Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 4 Auction 13th May...

This classic Mullumbimby home is in a prime position offering huge potential to improve and renovate to create a desirable character home in this most convenient...

Fronting Beach Reserve - Close To Town

13 Coral Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 Contact Agent

This immaculate 3 bedroom home is located in an area that really is one of Byron Bays hidden gems. A quiet cul-de-sac fronting National Park with a track to the...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 $790,000 ...

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Home With Pool In Sunrise

43 Jacaranda Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $869,000 to...

Boasting a sparkling in-ground salt water pool among private and established gardens, this freestanding residence is perfect for peaceful living and...

Character Cottage - Close To Town

10B Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $985,000 to...

Hidden behind a six foot privacy fence with the front gate opening to the most gorgeous white timber cottage. Across the path through the large, secure yard the...

World Class Luxury In Exclusive Cypress Villas

2/99 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,700,000

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity. Surrounded...

Beach House Style - Right In Town

15B Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 $840,000 to...

This elevated near new modern home is situated within an easy walk of Byron Bay's main street and Main Beach. With light, white interiors and high ceilings the...

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Affordable rentals out of reach for North Coast residents

Rental affordability hits new crisis levels

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!