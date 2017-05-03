Rams run all over Workers

THE RETURN: After four years in the NPL, prodigal son Sam Shepherd made his premiership debut with a strong showing in both grades.

ROUND four of the Football Far North Coast 2017 Premiership was the first round playable for the Northern Hotel Rams thanks to ex-tropical cyclone Debbie.

The Rams reserves and premiers travelled to the flood affected Workers ground in Lismore on Sunday, returning with a healthy swag of goals.

Despite being shy a few key players, the Byron squad was just too good for the young Lismore challengers, finishing 8-0 up in reserves and demolishing Workers 8-1 in the premiers.

Tomas Do Prado Coelho led the charge with a hat-trick in reserves and goals to Sam Shepherd, newcomers Sam, Adam and an own goal sealed the win.

The premier match produced more fast-paced action from the Rams.

A clearance from a Byron defender rebounded over keeper Griffin Bambach's reach and into the net to give Workers an early lead, but that was it for the hapless Workers.

Byron hammered the Lismore defence relentlessly for much of the match. Harper Hain broke the ice for the Rams 26 minutes in, beating the Workers defenders and driving home the equaliser.

Goals to newcomer Sam, Nolan Pierce and Will Ennis made it 4-1 at the half-time break.

Two more goals in the second half gave Will Ennis his hat-trick and two to defender James Tomlinson rounded out the 8-1 final score.

The make-up for the washed-out round one, the Bangalow game was played at Bangalow on Tuesday night and round five will be played at the Rec Grounds this Saturday against Casino.

The reserves will kick off at 3pm and the premiers at 5pm.