Rams raring to go for Maitland battle

THE Northern Hotel Byron Bay Rams faced Alstonville premiers full of confidence last Saturday after a dominant showing over ladder leaders Richmond Rovers, with Rams expecting another win.

But the Villa boys hadn't read the script and put in a challenging performance.

The Rams Reserves proved the most convincing, demolishing Villa, with Kare Isaac, Sam Tomlinson, Will Ennis and Hari Scott all finding the net in the first half.

Alstonville fought back hard and managed to hold Byron to just one more goal from Jono Pierce in the second half. The 5-0 win puts the undefeated reserves second on the table with four games in hand.

The premiers were again too good for their opposition but didn't deliver the goal tally the crowd may have expected from recent form.

After a run of tough and crucial matches in the Anzac and FFA Cups and the general competition, the Rams dialled it back a notch.

For their part, Alstonville put in a strong defence and midfield effort to hold the Rams to just two goals, one each to Joel Wood and Aaron Walker.

Byron's busy schedule continued with a catch-up game against Lennox Head on Tuesday night, then the Rams FFA Cup campaign heats up this long weekend with a road trip to Newcastle.

Byron will be testing their mettle against semi-pro NPL side Maitland at 4pm on Saturday at the Lake Macquarie Football Centre.

A win on Saturday would see the boys fighting for a spot in the final 32 of the prestigious national competition on Monday.