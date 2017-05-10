News

Rams rack up 54 over three rounds

10th May 2017 11:52 AM
RAMS: Gianluca Bongiovanna found the net for the Rams against Casino.
RAMS: Gianluca Bongiovanna found the net for the Rams against Casino.

THE in-form Northern Hotel Byron Bay Rams have made a spectacular start to the 2017 premiership season after taking home the dish from the Anzac Cup final in April.

The Rams premiers and premier reserves have played three rounds in just six days and racked up an incredible 27 goals each.

After demolishing Lismore Workers two weeks ago the Rams took on Bangalow in Bangalow on Tuesday coming away with convincing wins in both grades.

The Rams reserves dominated their match with superb goals from Sam Tomlinson, Sam Shepherd, Tomás Do Prado Coelho rounding out a solid 5-0 win.

The Premier derby provided fireworks with 2016 grand final winners, the Bluedogs, completely dominated by the Rams. Bangalow's usual offside trap also failed to fire against the polished Byron crew. Joel Wood found the net twice while Aaron Walker and Harper Hain took singles to make a take a convincing 4-0 final score.

Four days later and the Byron boys turned in another impressive display against Casino at the Rec Grounds.

Tomás Do Prado Coelho began the goal-fest four minutes into the reserves match and from there it seemed to be a goal every six minutes right through the reserves and premiers games. For the reserves, Sam Shepherd took 5 goals, Will Ennis 4, Kare Isaac 2 and Tomás Do Prado Coelho, Jimmy Packham and Jonno Pierce one a piece.

Even without star striker, Aaron Walker, the premier Rams were too strong for Casino with two goals (including an own goal) to Byron within the first two minutes. Casino battled hard and fair to the finish but were no match for the Rams. Joel Wood bagged 4, 17-year-old Ronan Karup took a hat-trick, Gianluca Bongiovanna and Herick Schuenemann scored two each while Ben Ahern, Will Ennis and Quinn McDonald took the tally to 15-0.

The Rams are off to Coffs Harbour this weekend for the regional semi-finals of the FFA Cup.

The semi kicks off at 4pm on Saturday and if successful, the Rams will take the pitch for the finals on Sunday.

- Dogwhistle

Topics:  byron bay rams football far north coast great northern hotel north coast soccer

