Rams play Rovers for redemption

ON THE BREAK: Yusmel Mustelier on the attack for the Rams. Steve Mackney

A BIZARRE reversal of fortune has both 2018 grand finalists, Richmond Rovers and the Byron Bay Services Club Rams, scrambling for points at the bottom of the ladder.

Despite a dominant performance, Sunday's premier and reserve matches in Lismore brought little joy for the Rams.

The reserve grade came away with three hard-earned points but Byron's premier division once again came home empty-handed.

Rovers scored early against the run of play and spent the remainder of the match in a determined defence of their lead.

Byron had the edge over their traditional rivals but despite some slick combinations and relentless attacking pressure, they couldn't manage to find the net.

Lisandro Luaces was powerful in the attack, hammering the woodwork and keeping Rovers goalkeeper Chris Jones on his toes.

Indeed, it was a series of outstanding saves from Jones that ultimately denied the Rams a much-needed victory.

Byron will be hoping for a better result in Wednesday night's catch-up game in Alstonville, before taking on bottom-of-the-table Ballina on Sunday at the Byron Bay Memorial Recreation Grounds.

Reserves kick off at 12.30 and premiers at 2pm.