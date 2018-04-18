Rams on roll to stop Sharks

DOUBLE TROUBLE: New recruit Kris Lane took two goals for the Rams.

GOALS came thick and fast when the Apex Digital Byron Bay Rams stormed Lennox Head for round 2 of the 2018 Football Far North Coast Championships.

The Reserve Grade Rams set the pace with a resounding, three-goal victory over the Sharks.

Shaun Packham put away two goals, Will Ennis bagged a hat-trick and Robbie Strachan completed the half dozen.

The headline match saw another six-goal spree for the Rams, this time countered by three cracking responses from the Sharks.

Byron was first on the board when Aaron Walker rose to a cross from Thiago Priori to nod in the opener.

Five minutes later the hapless Lennox keeper punched out a clearance straight to the feet of Jono Pierce, who calmly lobbed the ball into the net from the edge of the box.

Nineteen minutes in and a goal mouth clash between Jono Pierce and the Sharks keeper delivered the ball to Rams recruit Kris Lane, who finished cleanly to take the score to 3-0.

Late in the first half a powerful drive from Aaron Walker deflected off a defender left the Lennox keeper no chance.

A Lennox counter attack finished with a strike across the Byron goal that slipped inside the far post and the Rams went into the break up four goals to one.

The Rams seemed to go off the boil early in the second half and Lennox pushed hard to get back in the game.

Harper Hain came off the bench into the Rams defence 20 minutes into the second session and quickly made his mark with goal number five.

Five minutes later, Lennox's Barton brothers pushed forward and took goal two for Lennox, firing up the Sharks attack.

The Rams responded with renewed vigour and some slick combinations saw Kris Lane take his second and the Rams sixth for the day.

A valiant Sharks squad fought all the way to the wire and a cracking long range shot from the Lennox striker finished the day's goal-fest and took the final score to 6-3.

The Rams' depleted Anzac Cup squad face a big challenge on Tuesday night at the Rec Grounds in the first semi-final against rivals Bangalow.

The Anzac Cup Finals week will mean a weekend off from the main competition.

The Rams next take to the field in the Premiership on Saturday, April 28, to be played at home against Lismore Thistles.

Reserves kick off at 1pm and the Prems at 3pm.