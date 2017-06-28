Rams extend winning way

THE Northern Hotel Rams faced southern neighbours Lennox Head Sharks for the second time in as many weeks last Friday on a very dark winter and wintery evening at the Rec

Grounds.

The Byron squad is battling the usual mid-season injuries and, with the extra catch up and FFA Cup games taking a heavy toll, a few key players from both grades were unavailable.

After their first defeat in many months, the all-conquering reserves Rams were a little more wary in their approach to this match.

Not quite in the form that delivered a 13-0 mauling of the Sharks two weeks ago, the Rams still had the upper hand by a wide margin. First points on the board came from Rams flanker Hari Scott who absolutely belted a goal home from the side of the box.

Sammy Owens was next up and Sam Durkin came off the bench to drive home a winner to make it 3-0 to Byron.

After grinding out a tough 3-2 win in their last Lennox encounter, the Premier Division Rams flexed a little more muscle in this round, comfortably dominating the Sharks in a 5-1 drubbing.

Byron hit the go pedal from the opening whistle, chasing another early goal to signal their intent. Five minutes in, a clumsy shoulder charge inside the Lennox box handed Joel Wood a penalty he duly despatched, giving Byron their valuable early lead.

Fifteen minutes in a powerful cross from Jono Pierce was smashed into the net by striker Sam Shepherd. The combination struck again seven minutes later when another pass from Pierce sent Sam on a cross goal run though the Lennox defence and another power drive made it 3-0 to Byron.

Lennox's forays into the Byron half met the Rams polished midfield and defence. Quinn McDonald, Ben Ahern and James Tomlinson owned the pitch and their smooth build up left the Sharks reeling.

Thirty-five minutes in a through ball from McDonald propelled Shepherd in to the zone to complete a first-half hat-trick and take Byron's fourth goal.

By the second session, the relentless pace began to tell on both sides. A miscommunication in the Byron back line gifted an own-goal to Lennox.

Late in the match Sam Shepherd again broke through the Lennox line, outran the desperate defence and took his fourth goal sealing the Rams 5-1 win.

Byron's gruelling catch-up schedule continues, with a trip to Lismore to meet Italo Stars on Tuesday night.

Kick off is at 6pm and 8pm followed by games on Sunday against Lismore Thistles with kick offs at 12.30pm and 2.30pm.

- Dogwhistle