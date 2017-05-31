News

Rams deliver wins despite busy schedule

Dogwhistle | 31st May 2017 8:49 AM
SURPRISE: Birthday boy Alex Kempnich took the final goal in the Reserves match.
SURPRISE: Birthday boy Alex Kempnich took the final goal in the Reserves match. Dogwhistle

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

EARLY season flood events and FFA Cup qualifiers mean the Northern Hotel Byron Bay Rams face a busy schedule getting on track in the FFNC Premiership season.

Last weekend saw the Byron squad in Lismore for a face-off with traditional top-of-of-the-table rivals, Richmond Rovers who sit comfortably at the top of the table.

The Rams, also undefeated but with only three completed rounds this season, were keen to make their mark early.

With regular Prems keeper, Griffin Bambach, out with an injury, Byron had to improvise across the grades. Byron's Reserve grade got off to a shaky start but in the end were too strong for Rovers.

Two goals to Jono Pierce, one to Sam Tomlinson and a cracker to young birthday boy Alex Kempnich gave the Rams a comfortable 4-2 win.

The top squad Rams were equally impressive and despite a dogged fightback from Rovers, the Byron side once again dominated.

Spectacular work from Rovers' keeper Chris Jones kept the Rams at bay until late in the opening half when a corner from Quinn McDonald and a superb long-range header from flanker Sam Owens finally broke the deadlock. Minutes later, Jones clashed with Rams' number 10, Joel Walker, inside the box giving Byron a penalty that was cleanly despatched by Gianluca Bongiovanni to take the Byron lead to 2-0.

Fifteen minutes into the second half, a clean turn and cross from Sam Shepherd put Joel Wood on the spot to take Byron's third goal.

Moments later, a trademark counter saw Rovers slip a face-saving goal past stand-in keeper, veteran Damien Smith. Just two minutes later, history repeated itself with Joel Wood brought down in the Rovers box and Bongiovanni driving home another penalty.

It was a convincing 4-1 win for the Rams and, for the first time in many seasons, there just might be a glimpse of daylight between the competition heavyweights.

While the Rams appear to have the edge, a heavy schedule of makeup games and the FFA Cup qualifiers in Newcastle in the coming weeks will sorely test the depth, fitness and endurance of the Byron squad.

The next challenge for the Premier Rams will be home games at the Recreation Grounds against Alstonville on Saturday, June 3. The Reserves kick off at 1pm and the Prems at 3pm.

Byron Shire News

Topics:  byron bay rams ffa cup football far north coast

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Rams deliver wins despite busy schedule

Rams deliver wins despite busy schedule

DESPITE a crowded playing schedule Byron Bay Rams puts four past perennial rivals Richmond Rovers.

State of Origin: Why Maroons are wrong to target Hayne

The vastly experience Hayne a weakness? The Maroons are kidding

Now the ‘champion’ Maroons are struggling to sell out the ‘cauldron’

Reconciliation Week marked in Byron Shire

Informal gathering to take place this week

Shark nets to be removed early

Shark meshing nets

Trail nets have been in the water for almost six months

Local Partners

Rams deliver wins despite busy schedule

DESPITE a crowded playing schedule Byron Bay Rams puts four past perennial rivals Richmond Rovers.

Northern Rivers drug driving rate 5 times state average

CAUGHT OUT: At least eight people have appeared at Ipswich Court this week to plead guilty to drink-driving or drug-driving-related offences.

New research "unsurprising" says SCU lecturer

Ten awesome things to do this week

Editor of Express Examiner Susanna Freymark interviews Casino's 2015 Mr Beef Chad Taylor.

From Mr Beef in Casino to Byron Bay Rugby

Chicago comes to Bangalow

CELL BLOCK TANGO: Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones in a scene from the 2002 film Chicago.

The next production by Bangalow Theatre Company

A ballet event of lovers and fairies in Byron Bay

ON STAGE: Byron Ballet's 10th anniversary production will be Shakespeare's A Midnight Summer's Dream.

Byron Ballet celebrates 10 years

Married At First Sight's Simon takes to Tinder after confirming split with Alene

Married at First Sight's Simon and Alene announce split in joint statement.

Olivia Newton-John has breast cancer for second time

Olivia Newton-John at the opening of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute at the Austin Hospital at Heidelberg. Picture: Nathan Dyer

The star said she’d be “back later in the year, better than ever.”

Wonder Woman is a kick-arse superhero romp

Wonder Woman may just redeem DC yet

Everything coming to Netflix, Stan, Foxtel and Amazon Prime Video this June

Orange Is The New Black returns for another season.

Find out what's being added to our streaming services in June.

Sam Armytage and Tom Cruise? Saaaaay what?

Apparently, the answer is no.

Musical tribute to flood volunteers released

Songwriter honours flood volunteers who helped their neighbours.

Lismore songwriter Simon Thomas was moved by strangers' kindness

Karl Stefanovic's rant about Schapelle Corby 'a bit rich'

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

Maybe he just wanted to make himself the story.

LIVE A RURAL LIFESTYLE - WITH WIDE OPEN LUSH GREEN VIEWS - YET IN A VERY CENTRAL LOCATION

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1.225 - $1.3

Only minutes to Bangalow, Clunes & Federal and an extra 10 or 15 to Byron & Lismore. This 4 year young home offers an easy lifestyle, enviable by many, as all...

LIVE A RURAL LIFESTYLE - WITH WIDE OPEN LUSH GREEN VIEWS - YET IN A VERY CENTRAL LOCATION

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1.225 - $1.3

Only minutes to Bangalow, Clunes & Federal and an extra 10 or 15 to Byron & Lismore. This 4 year young home offers an easy lifestyle, enviable by many, as all...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 2 $645,000

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Position and Potential Packed

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 $1,900,000 ...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

&#39;The Grove&#39; - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

332 Picadilly Hill Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 9 5 6 Contact Agent

An exquisitely designed home set on 42 acres is gracefully set on top of a hill overlooking the lush hinterland & located only 12 minutes drive to the heart of...

Overlook Park - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

222 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 2 2 Contact Agent

OPEN THIS SATURDAY 11.30AM - 12.00PM First National are proud to present to the market 'Overlook Park' - a 12.4 acre (5.03 hectare) lifestyle property situated...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

Luxury Akasha Beach House

2/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,900,000 to...

The Akasha Beach house is set within an exclusive and highly sought-after Tallow Sands gated estate. With National Park lands behind and pristine beaches in front...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

Rural 5 3 6 UNDER OFFER

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees...

MODERN HOME PLUS COTTAGE, VIEWS AND MORE!

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 6 $1,240,000 to...

This property truly has everything you could have on your wish list. Stunning rural views forever, a spacious renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 living room brick...

'Like winning lotto': how dam bungle mad millionaires

Mary Valley storm rolls in about 6.30pm last night. Wind gusts and lighting strikes. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

Some of the luckiest homeowners live in the picturesque Mary Valley

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

Here's your chance to carp about feral pests

Carp might by great fun to catch but they're destroying Australia's watercourses.

Science in the Pub looks at carp and coral trees

SNEAK PEEK: What new shopping centre is going to look like

Artist impression of the proposed redevelopment of the cinema and shopping complex on Jonson St, Byron Bay.

Mercato billed as regional NSW's most sustainable shopping complex

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!