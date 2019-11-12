Rams defeat Casino to move to second place

FOUR FROM FOUR: Zahi Addis, the 16-year-old Rams player has scored four goals in the past four games.

BYRON Bay FC continued its quest for a third consecutive Summer Youth League title with a 2-0 win over Casino on Friday night.

First half goals from Zahi Addis and Jack Wilson was enough to claim the three points and keep the Rams undefeated after five rounds.

It was a hot and humid night at Weston Park where the pitch had been shortened and was very rough: not great conditions for football.

Regardless, the Rams started the match well and soon had the lead after a well-worked play which saw Addis score with a flying header after an accurate cross from Ethan Archer.

It was a spectacular finish from the 16-year-old Addis who now has four goals for the season.

Byron's lead soon doubled through another youngster, 14-year-old Wilson, who got on the end of a cross from Tai Naughton. Wilson met the ball at the far post and put it back across the keeper into the back of the net.

Looking to get back into the match, Casino came out fighting in the second half but could not penetrate a solid Rams' defence: their closest chance coming when a Byron back-pass hit a mound in the pitch and bounced over the keeper's foot. Thankfully for Byron, Marcus Gibbs was able to recover a save a potential own goal.

Byron, meanwhile, continued to attack but could not add to their lead thanks to the woodwork and strong goalkeeping from Casino.

The win lifts the Rams to second place on the table, two points behind South Lismore with four matches to play.

The Rams return home this week for only their second match at Byron Memorial Recreation Grounds this season. They take on Ballina who will be coming in full of confidence after their first win of the season.

Kick-off is 8pm on Friday 15 November with the Wildcats taking on Goonellabah at 6:30pm.