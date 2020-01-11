Rainfall on the horizon BoM says up to 50mm forecast

THE latest weather forecast for the Northern Rivers is enough to get residents excited, with consistently high chances of showers for a few days in a row.

Towns across the Northern Rivers could receive up to 60mm of rain over the next few days with showers and possible storms forecast.

Byron Bay and Ballina could receive some showers today, a good dose tomorrow (between 20mm-35mm) and another 10mm on Monday and Tuesday.

Lismore could see 50mm fall from today until Tuesday, with up to 25mm predicted for tomorrow. Best case scenario at this stage for Casino is 30mm across the four days.

Chances of rain will be most likely east of the ranges.

After a warm day today (temperatures in the low to mid 30s across the region), a cooler change coming through will see temperatures drop a few degrees to the mid to high 20s for the next week.

The Bureau of Meteorology reported a wetter than average week is likely for January 13-19 across much of the north and west of the continent, as well as in southwest Queensland and northern parts of NSW.

“However, the fortnight of January 20 to February 2 is likely to be drier than average across northern WA, most of the NT, western SA, and parts of eastern Queensland.”

The bureau reported a cold front approaching from the west will bring a vigorous southerly change to the northern coast today.

“Following this, a new high is expected to move from The Bight to the Tasman Sea on Sunday and Monday, bringing a gradual shift back to north-easterly winds during the first half of the week.”