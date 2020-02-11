Rainfall does not mean money flows for farmers

RAINFALL has helped lift the spirits of some drought and bushfire stricken farming communities in NSW, but the financial benefits will not flow for many months.

NSW Farmers President James Jackson said many farmers have dusted off their gumboots and good rainfall in the north of the state has filled dams and boosted soil moisture levels.

"It's been a huge relief for many livestock producers who have been feeding every day and the psychological boost that this rain has provided is vitally important," Mr Jackson said.

"It's amazing what looking at green pastures can do for livestock and dairy farmers.

He said while it was generally too late for summer crop prospects, there may be some opportunities for late sorghum and maize forage crop plantings.

"Grain growers will be keeping a close eye on soil moisture profiles for winter cereal crops, so any real income generation is still many months away," he said.

"It has come at a critical time for horticulture producers on the north coast who had depleted water storages, but again the money will not flow for up to two years for permanent plantings.

"The heavy rainfall on the coast is not good news for our oyster farmers, following the devastating bushfires. Ash and sediment run-off will impact water quality, meaning oysters will not be able to be harvested."

Mr Jackson said while the rain has been widespread, members are reporting that it has been patchy, particularly in the Central West, and some farms have had no blessing at all from 'Huey'.

"So it's a case of pure joy for some farmers, a welcome change in weather patterns for others and heartache for oyster farmers and those that missed out," he said.