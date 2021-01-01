Menu
RAINCHECK: Lismore Speedway have rainchecked their Monster Truck Show scheduled for New Year’s Day until later in 2021. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Rain puts the brakes on tonight’s monster truck show

Alison Paterson
1st Jan 2021 12:30 PM
AFTER a track inspection this morning, wet weather has seen Lismore Speedway put the brakes on its popular Monster Truck Show planned for New Year’s night.

Lismore Speedway promoter David Lander said the rain had left them little choice.

“Due to a downpour of rain this morning, we have made a decision to cancel tonight’s monster truck show,” he said.

“The new date is set for the April 10, which is in the middle of the of the New South Wales and Queensland school holidays.”

Mr Lander said overnight rain left the grassed spectator areas saturated.

“It’s just too wet to have people sitting on the grass and the general access and pit areas also have been affected by the wet weather,” he said.

“The ground is just too wet.”

Mr Lander said they made the decision early to allow everyone to plan their New Year’s Day another way.

“We had 60 competitors booked plus the monster truck people coming down from Queensland,” he said.

ENGINES OFF: Lismore Speedway promoter David Lander has rainchecked the Monster Truck Show from New Year’s Day until April 10, 2021.
It’s been a tough time for Lismore Speedway since COVID-19 caused many sporting events to be cancelled or rescheduled.

Last year, Mr Lander was left with no alternative after the government’s move to curtail all public events attracting 500 people or more.

But he’s being positive about their decision to move the event to an April date.

“The next scheduled fixture at the Lismore Showground circuit will be Saturday, January 9, featuring Speedcars and a round of the Wingless Sprintcar series in addition to a full support card,” he said.

