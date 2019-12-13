Rain helps fireys, but more needed

WELCOME RAIN: While rain has brought some relief to crews fighting fires including the Myall Creek Rd bushfire, a lot more is needed for them to be fully extinguished.

WELCOME RAIN: While rain has brought some relief to crews fighting fires including the Myall Creek Rd bushfire, a lot more is needed for them to be fully extinguished.

FIREFIGHTERS may be thrilled the wet stuff is falling from the sky, but they are still engaged in controlling and patrolling the region’s bushfires.

A Rural Fire Service spokeswoman said rain can be a mixed blessing.

“The low-level cloud and fog this morning made it difficult for our aviation support to get visibility to lift off and fly over the firegrounds,” she said.

“If they can they will fly over most of the firegrounds and our ground crew firefighters are still monitoring and patrolling the fires.”

She said there were currently two crews on Mt Nardi patrolling the hot spots on the southern end of the fireground, while at Bangala there were 55 firefighters, 16 appliances and seven heavy plant equipment.

“At Myall Creek Road our crews are mopping up and this is hard, dirty and dangerous work,” she said.

“But this work is so important.

“And we still have the wonderful support from Western Australia and New Zealand in the field going hand-in-hand with the Incident Management Team with the State Emergency Service, Volunteer Marine Rescue and Volunteer Rescue Association, along with Western Australian, South Australian and Canadians people from everywhere, such a huge effort.”

RFS update on fires in the Northern Rivers area

Rain overnight continues to reduce fire activity and assist fire crews.

However, it’s not enough to extinguish the fires.

With dry and increasing temperatures forecast for early next week, firefighters are working hard to build containment lines around these fires to limit the potential for breakouts. Therefore it’s still important for you to stay informed of changing conditions. The threat of new ignitions from lightning earlier this week still remains, as fires may become visible as the weather heats up again today.

If you see an unattended fire please report it by calling Triple-0.

Border Trail

The fire remains under control and firefighters have been working on strengthening containment.

Blue Gum Road

The fire is still burning in the forest area and is currently being controlled.

There are hot spots in the north of the fireground and fire crews will be on scene to extinguish them.

Bangala Creek

Slippery tracks provided delays for firefighters to get onto some parts of the fireground yesterday.

However as the tracks dried out crews were able to put in a back burn on the western side of the fireground near Old Main Camp Road.

Concerns remain around the Paddys Flat Rd to the south of the fireground, and crews will continue to work today in this area.

People in the area are encouraged to monitor conditions and know what they will do if the fire approaches.

Air support will continue across this fireground today, as weather permits, as they monitor the fireground provide support to firefighters.

Mt Nardi

The fire remains under control but will continue to burn for some time.

Myall Creek

Fire crews are still patrolling the fire ground, responding to trees falling and some flare ups. People in the area need to be wary of falling trees and branches.