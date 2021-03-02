Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Rain, hail, or shine, what the Bureau of Meteorology has predicted for autumn.
Rain, hail, or shine, what the Bureau of Meteorology has predicted for autumn.
News

RAIN, HAIL, OR SHINE: What BOM predicts for autumn

Cathy Adams
2nd Mar 2021 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A wetter than average summer and a wetter than average autumn forecast could combine to increase the risk of flooding on the Northern Rivers, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

Senior climatologist Andrew Watkins said last year, Australia experienced its coolest and wettest summer in at least five years, and the third wettest December since national records began in 1900.

In 2020, Lismore received 1705mm of rain - the town's median yearly rainfall was 1212.9mm.

<<< Bushfire season ends early after wet summer >>>

A third of that yearly total fell in the last month of the year, with Lismore getting 565.6mm of rain in December - the wettest December since records began in 1884.

Lismore also received more rainfall than usual in January, 122.8mm, and February, 244.4mm. The February total was almost double the median for the month.

La Nina, which brings increased chance of rain, was still impacting the Northern Rivers, but was past its peak, Mr Watkins said, and would likely return to neutral during autumn.

BOM said the Northern Rivers has more than a 70 per cent chance of exceeding its average rainfall for autumn.

Coastal areas have a 75 per cent chance of receiving 400-600mm of rain in autumn.

The median autumn rainfall for most of the Northern Rivers was between 100-200mm, with the exception of the area surrounding Ballina, which had a median of 300mm.

Mr Watkins said good rainfall in summer meant soil moisture levels were very much higher than average, increasing the run-off from predicted rain and the likelihood of flooding.

"The risk of widespread flooding was highest for parts of eastern and northern Australia, where soils and catchments are already wet and we're likely to see above average rainfall," he said.

The Northern Rivers had a 50 per cent chance of being warmer in autumn than average, but that was likely to only experience a rise in maximum temperatures by 1C.

The average maximum autumn temperatures for the Northern Rivers ranged between 21-27C.

Warmer minimum temperatures, of about 1-2C higher, were also likely across most of the Northern Rivers in autumn.

autumn outlook bureau of meteorology northern rivers weather weather forecast
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man accused of having 249 images of kids on phone

        Premium Content Man accused of having 249 images of kids on phone

        News Police will allege some of the photos included anime of children in sexual positions.

        How council might ban future rural land sharing communities

        Premium Content How council might ban future rural land sharing communities

        Council News If adopted, the change could see commune-style developments prohibited from the...

        SEVERE STORM WARNING: Hail, heavy rain possible

        Premium Content SEVERE STORM WARNING: Hail, heavy rain possible

        News The Bureau of Meteorology said a storm this afternoon could bring heavy rain.