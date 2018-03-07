Railway Square revision

BYRON Shire Council's first stage of landscape design and beautification works designed to breathe new life into Railway Park in Byron Bay will start next week.

Work will commence in the north-eastern section of Railway Park fronting Jonson Street, near the pedestrian crossing.

Council's Acting General Manager, Mark Arnold, said this was an exciting time for Byron Bay with the works marking the start of the larger Railway Square upgrade project which aims to transform Railway Park, "back into the wonderful community space it used to be.”

"Stage one involves new paving, seating and landscaping that will set the tone for the upgrade which was endorsed by Council in December 2017,” Mr Arnold said.

The stage one works include the creation of an arrival hub to improve access to the park, construction of a plaza area and gathering space, additional seating, landscaping including the retention of existing vegetation and improved public safety along Jonson Street.

"It is expected these works will take approximately four weeks to complete depending on the weather,” Mr Arnold said.

"Council has been working closely with the Byron Bay Town Centre Masterplan Leadership Group on a long-term vision to bring Railway Square and the surrounding precinct, to life as a place to meet friends, spend time with the children, gather for celebrations or demonstrations, or simply as somewhere to sit and watch the world go by,” he said.

To see the full concept design for the Railway Square upgrade go to www.byron.nsw.gov.au.