Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Canberra Raiders Corey Harawira-Naera and Corey Horsburgh charged with drink driving
Canberra Raiders Corey Harawira-Naera and Corey Horsburgh charged with drink driving
Rugby League

Raiders pair charged with DUI offences

by Phil Rothfield
2nd Feb 2021 10:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two Canberra Raiders stars have been charged with drink driving over the Christmas holidays.

Highly rated forwards Corey Harawira-Naera and Corey Horsburgh are due to face court cases before the start of the NRL season next month.

The Raiders have reported both cases to the NRL integrity unit.

It is a bad look, particularly for Harawira-Naera, who was involved in the Canterbury Bulldogs schoolgirl scandal in Port Macquarie last year.

 

Canberra Raiders forwards Corey Harawira-Naera and Corey Horsburgh both face drink driving charges.
Canberra Raiders forwards Corey Harawira-Naera and Corey Horsburgh both face drink driving charges.

 

Coach Ricky Stuart is known to be bitterly disappointed with both players but is standing by them. They face internal disciplinary action from the club and the NRL.

Police pulled over Harawira-Naera on Christmas Eve, where he was breathalised and charged with high-range drink driving.

Horsburgh failed a random breath test on January 3 and returned a reading of 0.053, resulting in him being charged with low-range drink driving.

The NRL has been approached for comment.

If either player is suspended from playing, it will test the Raiders' playing ranks despite the club boasting the best forward depth of any team in the NRL.

Harawira-Naera and youngster Hudson Young were expected to battle it out to replace John Bateman on the Raiders' right edge.

Originally published as Raiders pair charged with DUI offences

More Stories

canberra raiders corey harawira-naera corey horsburgh crime drink driving dui nrl rugby league sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ballina man, 31, facing multiple drug charges

        Premium Content Ballina man, 31, facing multiple drug charges

        Crime The case will return to Lismore Local Court later this year for mention.

        West Ballina man accused of car chase to face court again

        Premium Content West Ballina man accused of car chase to face court again

        News The 31-year-old allegedly stole a car from a shopping centre

        Norco raises farm gate milk price by 2 cents

        Premium Content Norco raises farm gate milk price by 2 cents

        News Norco said support from consumers has been the key to allowing them to raise the...

        The real reasons why people drive into floodwater

        Premium Content The real reasons why people drive into floodwater

        News Why do people put their lives at risk ‒ and the lives of rescuers ‒ by ignoring...