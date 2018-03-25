Stuart to Greenberg: ‘Call me and explain obstruction’

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart reacts during the round 17 NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the North Queensland Cowboys at GIO Stadium in Canberra, Saturday, July 1, 2017. (AAP Image/Your Name) NO ARCHIVING

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart reacts during the round 17 NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the North Queensland Cowboys at GIO Stadium in Canberra, Saturday, July 1, 2017. (AAP Image/Your Name) NO ARCHIVING

CANBERRA coach Ricky Stuart has ripped into the NRL following the Raiders 20-19 loss to the Warriors.

As the Green Machine surrendered a late lead for the third week in a row, Stuart aimed his crosshairs at the league's interpretation of the obstruction rule.

Junior Paulo was denied a try in the second half that would have extended Canberra's lead to 25-6 and the Knights were awarded a controversial try to Tautau Moga in similar circumstances the week before in their 30-28 win over the Raiders.

"For a start it should have been 25-6 because that obstruction try was a try," Stuart said.

"We lost a game last week on an obstruction try. We thought it was an obstruction, but no it was a try.

"We have not identified what is an obstruction in this game. I'll get called a whinger and a sook but that doesn't worry what people say about me.

Junior Paulo was denied a try for obstruction.

"We as a game have not got a handle about what is an obstruction.

"They are guessing.

"Apparently I was told that Todd's [Greenberg] has come out and [said] he's instructing the referees, 'so don't blame the referees' and I'm not blaming the referees because the referees don't know either poor buggers.

"So I'll be waiting for Todd to ring me and tell me what an obstruction is.

"I want him to look at last week's obstruction where we lost the game over it. I want him to have a look at this week's obstruction where it takes us 25-6 and tell me what the difference is because this week's obstruction to the rule book on the inside shoulder of the defender that wasn't obstructed is a try.

Blake Austin after the Raiders lost in the dying stages of the match to the Warriors.

"Last week when my defender got obstructed because the lead runner come on his outside shoulder, they said try.

"I've never seen the game in such a state of affairs in regards to what's happening at the moment in terms of interpretations.

"I say it and repeat it again, it's not the refs fault because the refs at the moment are guessing.

The NRL's general manager of elite competitions Jason King refuted the claims made by Stuart on Saturday night.

"There is no guessing among the referees - they are very clear how to officiate the game," he said.

"Clearly they are not perfect but they have a tough job and, overall, are doing it well.

"So there is no need to feel sorry for the referees… they know their roles and will continue to perform their best in a tough role."