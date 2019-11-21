Racist comments before pregnant woman bashed: Police

Stipe Lozina is charged over an alleged assault on a pregnant woman.

A man accused of assaulting a heavily pregnant woman at a western Sydney cafe allegedly made a racist comment to her before the terrifying attack.

The 31-year-old woman, who is 38 weeks pregnant, was at the Bay Vista cafe on Church St, Parramatta on Tuesday night enjoying dinner with friends when Stipe Lozina, 43, approached her table.

CCTV shows Lozina speaking to the woman and her friends before allegedly punching her in the head. Nearby customers are seen coming to the woman's aid before restraining Lozina until police arrived.

Bay Vista cafe in Parramatta where the pregnant woman was attacked. Picture: Georgia Clark

The alleged victim, who was this morning discharged from Westmead Hospital, sustained serious head injuries including bruising and swelling.

Inspector Lucas Sywenkyj said the woman was visibly shaken.

"[She] does seem emotionally and physically traumatised," Insp Sywenkyj said.

"Our police investigation is still in its infancy but it would appear to be completely random and unprovoked."

CCTV footage of the moment the woman is lunged at.

Lozina, who is known to police but not the pregnant woman, was arrested and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray before appearing in Parramatta Local Court today.

The court heard that police allege Lozina, who had no legal aid, made a racist comment to the woman before the alleged assault.

"After making a comment about Muslims, you approached her and punched her to the head 14 times," Magistrate Tim Keady said.

Cafe customers detain the man.

"For bail purposes I will treat that as a very strong case against you."

In refusing bail, he said Mr Lozina had an extensive criminal history and adjourned the matter to December 5.

"The matters described here as violent, irrational and it is influenced as a mental health problem," Mr Keady said.

"The matters against you are serious and could easily result in a jail sentence."

He urged Mr Lozina to seek legal advice.