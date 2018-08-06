Raceday focus: Geelong Synthetic

Pat Carey has three runners engaged at Geelong on Monday afternoon.

TEAM Hayes unveils a potential top liner when More Sundays, a Fastnet Rock colt out of champion mare More Joyous, travels to Geelong on Monday.

Form analyst Leo Schlink hasn't hesitated in making the colt his best bet for the card.

BEST BET

MORE SUNDAYS (Race 1, No. 9)

A son of Fastnet Rock and champion mare More Joyous, he's bred to be anything. Won a 900m Rosehill trial in December and drawn perfectly here.

NEXT BEST

THE FOUNDER (Race 5, No. 13)

Lightly raced and no luck only two starts. A $320,000 Fastnet Rock drawn to get the run of the race for Chris Parnham.

ROYAL THUNDER (Race 8, No. 1)

Soft win when landing Bendigo highweight with 70kg under John Allen. Drops 10kg here for Lucas German and certain to be strong late again.

THE TRAINER

PAT CAREY (Mornington)

DE LITTLE SISTER (Race 1, No. 13)

"Returns to the races after a freshen up. Happy enough with her Pakenham jumpout but she's drawn awkwardly and I'll give consideration to the whether she runs or not in the morning based on the track conditions.'

MACLAIREY (Race 5, No. 4)

"Lightly raced horse who has shown promised. Seems to be able to handle the ground OK and should run well in what looks a tough maiden."

HAVANA HAYMAKER (Race 6, No. 11)

"Jumps up to his right trip and did enough first-up to suggest he'll run well in this.'

THE JOCKEY

Jockey Luke Nolen has a strong selection of rides at Geelong.

LUKE NOLEN

Nolen returns for the first time since July 12 and has a nice book of rides including DOGMATIC (Race 1, No 3), LORIMER (Race 3, No 6), CIVIL GUARD (Race 5, No 2), HE'S A NATURAL (Race 7, No 2), CASH FOR DIAMONDS (Race 8, No 11) and AEROSPEED (Race 9, No 8).