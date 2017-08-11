PHOTOS: Race to rescue yacht caught on reef near Byron Bay

A RACING yacht has run aground off the coast of Byron Bay as authorities and its owners work to find the best way to salvage the vessel.

Stricken yacht at Kings Beach, Broken Head. Marc Stapelberg

Emergency services, including the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter, rushed to Kings Beach after a mayday call was received about 2am.

The five people aboard the vessel managed to deploy a life boat and make their way uninjured to the shore of Kings Beach.

The Ballina Jet Rescue boat unsuccessfully tried to drag the yacht from the beach.

It is understood the yacht has competed in the Sydney to Hobart and was headed to a race on the Sunshine Coast.