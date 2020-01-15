Menu
CYCLING CIRCUIT: Byron Bay Cycle Club is racing at their new Woodford Lane circuit which includes a 4km hot dog course.
Race series puts new cycling circuit to the test

Alison Paterson
15th Jan 2020 4:00 PM
CYCLISTS looking for a circuit which offers excellent competition and a quiet route will be interested in the 2019/2020 Byron Bay Cycle Club Summer Race Series.

Club race director Chris Boogert said the six-round graded scratch race series will be held at a new venue after their previous circuit in the Byron Industrial Estate became too busy with traffic.

“Our new race circuit at Woodford Lane, Byron Bay will accommodate A-D Grade riders,” he said.

“We welcome elite through to beginners and all cycling clubs are invited to participate in both the individual events, as well as the accumulated points-score competition across the entire series.”

Boogert said the Woodford Lane circuit encompasses an undulating 4km hot-dog road course located 50m to the north of The Farm and Three Blue Ducks entrance on Woodford Lane, Byron Bay.

“It’s challenging but safe, which are two important factors so people can compete with confidence,” Boogert said.

“We moved from our old course as it was getting too busy.

“And knowing the course is really worthwhile turning up to race on, no matter if you are elite level, looking to improve or a triathlete is really good.”

An opportunity to polish their skills and techniques is another benefit of joining their club and racing in the series, Boogert said.

“Our club has a strong connection as the Byron Tri Club and the circuit is appealing to triathletes as well.”

Each of the six rounds, to be held on the fourth Sunday of the month from October 2019 to March 2020 and includes separate races for grades A-D, each race to start at 7:30am after sign-on from 6:45am.

Next round #4 26/01/20, round #5: 23/02/20, round #6: 22/03/20

Distances

A-grade: 45min + 1 lap B-grade: 40min + 1 lap

C-grade: 35min + 1 lap D-grade: 30min + 1 lap

To Bring With You

– $15 for race entry

– Valid Cycling Australia ‘Race’ membership card

– Australian standards approved cycling helmet

– Steel springs.

For further information visit BBCC website and Facebook pages, or contact Race Director Chris via racedirector@byronbaycycleclub.org.au or 0422 768 617.

