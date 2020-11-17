Rabbitohs’ gun can win NRL Lotto in Origin debut

As far as lifetime opportunities go, running out to play fullback for Queensland on Wednesday night could be like winning NRL lotto for South Sydney young gun Corey Allan.

It is understood Allan is currently on a deal worth about $330,000 at Souths but could potentially almost double that if he plays a blinder in the Origin decider.

Until Latrell Mitchell went down late in the season, the chilled-out 22-year-old was only considered a fringe first grader at best.

But after what has been a meteoric rise, he is now one of the most in-demand players on the NRL market.

After being told by Wayne Bennett that he was free to negotiate with rival clubs rather than waste his talent as Mitchell's understudy, Allan gets the perfect opportunity to showcase his skills on the game's biggest stage at Suncorp Stadium.

But there is now even a suggestion Allan is contemplating taking a pay cut just so he can stay at Souths beyond next year. It would mean him moving to the wing, but Souths insiders insist it is definitely a chance.

Corey Allan’s Origin debut has taken on extra meaning. Picture: Scott Davis/NRL Photos

Of the clubs looking for fullbacks, moving back to Brisbane could be a realistic option given Allan has family back in the Queensland capital.

He would also be a good fit for clubs like Canterbury and Wests Tigers.

His agent Sam Ayoub says he has not spoken to any rival clubs as yet, but those conversations are about to kick off.

"With him going into Origin I have not bothered to talk to anybody about him," Ayoub said.

"People keep saying this club might be interested and that club. I just thought let him enjoy his time in Origin and not be thinking about anything else.

Corey Allan (L) is stuck behind Latrell Mitchell (R) at the Rabbitohs. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"Look, even when I had my chat with Wayne, Wayne said, 'we love the kid. He doesn't have to go anywhere. We know he can fill other spots'.

"But Latrell is the concern for both myself and Wayne. When I say that (fullback) is where Corey plays and that is where he plays best, which he showed at the back-end of the year."

Bennett is definitely a huge fan - he refused to concede the Rabbitohs' season was over after Mitchell suffered his hamstring injury against Parramatta.

He even pointed out how Allan had set up a couple of tries in that game after replacing Mitchell.

Asked about speculation Allan wants to stay at Redfern, Ayoub added: "He likes Souths and in his heart he would like to stay there and I don't blame him.

"But if there is a better opportunity for him to play in his preferred position for a longer term on a better deal than it is something we will look into. But we are not tripping over ourselves to get to that point."

