R Kelly’s ex partner drops violence bombshell

The former girlfriend of R Kelly has made truly shocking allegations about her experience living with the singer for five years.

R Kelly has hundreds of victims across the US - but they will never come forward because he blackmailed them into silence, even forcing some to make disturbing child porn videos, according to his girlfriend of five years.

Speaking out against the star - real name Robert Kelly - for the first time, Azriel Clary alleges he would film women molesting children or doing degrading sexual acts so they would never be able to come forward.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Azriel, 22, said: "I think that there's hundreds of victims out there.

"Robert has his live-in girlfriends, he has girlfriends in every city. He has flings in every city," she said.

Supporters of singer R. Kelly, Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary in July last year. Azriel has since stopped supporting him but claims Joycelyn still supports Kelly. Picture: Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

"There's usually three main cities in every state. So three times 50 - that lets you know how many women are probably out there and that's probably not even hitting it on the nail.

"For the most part he blackmails everyone. He makes everyone do very degrading stuff, whether on film or writing it down, he makes them sign it.

"And I think a lot of women are ashamed or embarrassed to come out because of stuff like that because it'll be incriminating them - there's so much stuff. He has letters of people saying that they've stolen from him.

"He has letters from people saying that they've been molested or touched by their parents or their brothers or a family member.

"He even has people on film molesting their younger nieces or younger brothers.

"And so I know a lot of women out there are too embarrassed, humiliated, and ashamed to come out because this man had that much power to control them, to make them molest their younger niece or to molest their younger brother.

"Personally had I ever done anything like that, I would be entirely too ashamed to come forward. Thankfully, I've never been in that situation. But have I seen it done to other women? Yes, I have."

A lawyer for R Kelly said Azriel's allegations were untrue.

However her claims of abuse echo the criminal allegations R. Kelly currently faces, which were laid bare in the documentary Surviving R. Kelly released last year. The second part - a three-episode series - hits streaming on Foxtel Now on Saturday.

R. Kelly arrives at the Leighton Courthouse for his status hearing in relation to the sex abuse allegations made against him on May 07, 2019 in Chicago. Picture: Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

The disgraced star was arrested in July 2019 on federal child pornography and racketeering charges.

Before the July arrest, he was charged with ten counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in February.

In May it was revealed he had been charged with 11 new counts of sex assault against a teen victim.

Kelly has always insisted he is innocent of the allegations of sexual abuse and underage sex. He furiously dismissed the claims in his first interview after being charged in February.

Now in an emotional interview, Azriel accuses the I Believe I Can Fly singer of brainwashing, beating and sexually abusing her for years after meeting him following a concert in Orlando, Florida in 2015.

The fresh-faced teenager was approached by one of the R&B star's handlers and given his number at the concert when she was just 17.

As an aspiring singer, Azriel was excited to meet the star and he began flying her out to meet him in different cities at the weekends before she moved in with him in Chicago during her summer break from high school.

She became one of R Kelly's five live-in girlfriends - but was given the title of being his "number one girl" with the star promising to one day marry her and have children with her.

But the relationship soon turned into devastating cycle of control, abuse and manipulation, in which the star allegedly controlled every movement Azriel and the other girlfriends made - even making them ask permission to eat or use the bathroom.

Azriel says she was forced to have group sex with him and other men and women up to five times a day.

If they didn't abide by the singer's twisted rules, he would beat them or get the women to beat each other up, Azriel said.

"We were in Atlanta at the mansion and he rushed into the room and said he had a meeting and one of the girls didn't want to help clean up for that meeting," Azriel recalled.

"And so two of the other girlfriends begin to verbally abuse the other girlfriend and then they began to physically abuse her.

"They started punching her, slapping her and then from there, Robert came into the room and he began to abuse her as well, verbally and physically slapping her, punching her, pushing her, just throwing her around like a ragdoll. That was my very first red flag."

It wasn't long before Kelly took his violent tendencies out on her, she said, one time allegedly savagely beating her with a shoe for hours while she was naked because he caught her talking to her high school friends on the phone.

According to Azriel, the star then made one of the other girlfriends come in and bathe her - her body covered in cuts and bruises - as he looked on.

"I was talking to my friends from high school and he didn't like that I was still talking to them … he thought that I was keeping things from him," she said.

"I was just in communication with two of my girlfriends and he made me text them a very long lie, basically saying why I no longer wanted to be friends with them.

"And then he beat me, he abused me verbally and then he beat me physically.

"Then he beat me with a shoe - a size 12, Nike Air Force One shoe.

"And he beat me all over, it felt like hours and I was covered in welts all the way from my neck down.

"He had 'Juice', another girlfriend come in there. He already made me strip naked, but he made her run me a bath tub of warm water and he made her bathe me.

"Afterwards, he came in there and he apologised and sobbed and cried and he did everything to try and make me feel like he was so sincere."

R Kelly. Picture: Mike Pont/Getty Images

The women say they were forced to have sex with R Kelly - or have group sex with him and other men and women - three to five times day.

Sometimes they would be made to take part in degrading sexual acts - and he is accused of urinating on and defecating on women.

If they didn't "perform well" or satisfy his desires, they would be punished.

"Sexual abuse did happen regularly," Azriel said.

"Robert had a high sex drive so usually three to five times a day was normal for him.

"It was always just something that happened, and if you did not want to participate, if you embarrassed him in front of other women, or even just did not perform well he would tell you to leave or wait in the rest room with the water on until he was finished.

"And the majority of the time after he would tell you to turn the TVs up and he'd go in the bathroom and beat the woman that did not do what he wanted.

"No one was ever vocal because whether you were vocal or not, he would still beat you.

"And then on top of that he would stop having sex with you. Which I've seen with other girls. There have been times where women have gone months to years with no sex with Robert … And he won't have sex with them or please them because they are not pleasing him or doing what he wants.

"But within those months or years although he is not personally intimate with the girl - he will still make them participate and do things to other women, and make them watch him do other things to women - to break them down.

"And those are the games he play. I don't think any woman ever wanted to sleep with the other, it was just something we all became immune to, to please him.

"It was easier pleasing him then getting beat every other day … And everyone learned that very quickly."

Azriel also says she witnessed R Kelly sending his girlfriends out to recruit other young women for sex.

"I've seen him ask women to go approach other girls for him and give them his number - like at the mall and things like that," she said.

"It could be anywhere really, you could be out eating, at a park, in the middle of driving - if he sees someone that he likes, he'll definitely send a girl that he feels confident in doing those types of things for him."

Joycelyn Savage, one of R&B singer R. Kelly's girlfriends. Picture: Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP

Azriel also revealed how a typical day with the start would start at around 4pm, and every aspect of their lives was controlled - from what they wore to what they were allowed to eat.

Bizarrely the star would do the same things every day at the same time - dragging the women along with him in his Mercedes Benz Sprinter, which had curtained windows so people could not see in or out.

"Definitely you could not do anything without him knowing." she said.

"You have to ask him if you could go to the rest room, you would have to knock anytime you entered it or left a room.

"He controlled you to what you wore. Anything that was tight, hugging, revealing, was not allowed. You had to wear very loose clothing. The fact that I looked so young, I had to wear hats every time I left to go out.

"Every night everyone had to 'take places' which meant go to your rooms. I would sleep with Robert every night."

Even when Kelly was jailed in July 2019 he still controlled every aspect of Azriel's life - making her come and wave to him in jail at the same time every day, she claimed.

By the time he was jailed, the only remaining women in his entourage were Azriel and Joycelyn Savage, who Azriel said remains loyal to R Kelly today.

Handlers would make sure the women still followed his rules.

"MCC is on the left side of the street and there's a train that runs straight in front of the MCC in Chicago," she said.

"So everyday he would make us go up there and stand up there and wave to him at four o'clock through the window of the jail.

"Every day, whether it's snowing, raining, storming, he didn't care, just go up there and wave to him every day at four o'clock.

"I was the only one that he wanted to visit him in jail. So for those first four or five months, I was the only one visiting him, which was very hard on Joycelyn and it was still a way of manipulation, by keeping her angry at me because I'm the only one that can see him.

"I know that he knows that he's done something wrong. And truthfully I feel like because he's 53 he just knows that he has too much to lose now.

"And so he just really has no choice but to fight. He's been doing this for so long, he's been denying this for so long. He really has no choice but to continue to fight."

Azriel said one of the most heartbreaking aspects of her five-year ordeal was being banned from talking about her family.

Aside from a few rare phone calls she had no contact with her parents for the whole five years she was with R Kelly.

Dad Angelo fought tirelessly to rescue her - even infiltrating R Kelly's inner circle and travelling across the US just to see a glimpse of his daughter or try to find out what was going on.

"You weren't allowed to mention family without him being around. You weren't allowed to show pictures of your family," she said.

"You couldn't show a picture of your niece or your little sister or your cousin or anything with him around.

"There's funerals that I've missed out on - that I've had to act like I didn't care about - for him.

"There's been nieces born and nephews being born in my family and birthdays and holidays and reunions and anniversaries that I've really just had to act like I didn't care about. It was tough."

R. Kelly poses for a mugshot photo after being arrested for $161,663 in unpaid child support March 6, 2019. Picture: Cook County Sheriffs Office via Getty Images

Azriel did an interview with Gayle King last year in which she defended the star, which she now admits she regrets.

"I definitely do believe that I was very naive and very brainwashed and manipulated by him," she said.

"And as much as I hate to say it I'm woman enough and I'm grown enough to admit that yes, I was brainwashed and yes, I was manipulated.

"And yes, this man did have me wrapped around his finger. If he would have told me to jump, I would have said, 'how high?'

"It was all in because I just genuinely loved him and I love hard."

Azriel finally left R Kelly's clutches in November 2019 and returned to live with her parents after watching the Surviving R Kelly documentary, and realising the extent of the abuse she and the other women had suffered.

She said she is still struggling to adjust to life on her own - and recently got involved in a physical altercation with R Kelly's remaining girlfriend Joycelyn earlier this month.

Social media video shows the pair punching, scratching and screaming at each other, while Azriel accuses Joycelyn of having sex with her when she was a minor.

Azriel says she only went to see Joycelyn in order to "save her" and try persuade her to see the truth about R Kelly.

Joycelyn was arrested and charged with misdemeanour battery following the incident and is due in court this week.

*For 24-hour domestic and sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.